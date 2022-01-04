What to Watch: Retail 2022 — Still Strong but Tougher

“Furniture and mattresses will continue to expand,” Hasper added. “Those businesses have been impacted by supply chain issues. As those resolve, furniture and mattresses, as well as the wellness business, grows. People see the need for better sleep. People are spending more on mattresses, and on furniture as they spend more time at home. That could change eventually. If back to work happens, a lot of business in the apparel industry opens up. It really depends on the pandemic.”

Designer sneakers will continue hot at retail. Here, a hip-hop look from Hermès by Pierre Hardy. Xavier Granet

Retailers are citing strong sell-throughs in pants with wider silhouettes, denim, glittery and athletic-inspired footwear, and luxury even without the benefit of international tourism to the U.S. Specialty apparel chains have been seeing women replenish their wardrobes as vaccines were rolling out.

“As we enter the next year, there are still a lot of questions and situations which we will have to navigate, but probably calmer waters. We hope for some form of normalization but not before Q3,” predicted Bousquet-Chavanne, referring to supply chain issues and adjustments required for changing consumer shopping behaviors.

“The government turbocharging the economy that we will be anniversarying next year, that’s a headwind. By Q3, a more resilient supply chain with greater capacity should be available, with better flows, not up-and-down flows. I also see some degree of inflation continuing in the first half but to a lower degree than we saw in the second half of this year, as costs get realigned,” said Bousquet-Chavanne.

“In the second half of next year we should see more normalization of demand as well,” he added. “Looking back, we have never seen such a surge in global demand in every single consumer product category as we saw in the first six months of 2021.”

For 2022, “Most of our clients and brands are optimistic. I see the plans they are generating. There is a very strong luxury forecast,” said Bousquet-Chavanne. “We also play in beauty and apparel and those three sectors have a very optimistic view on consumer demand. The U.S. economy will remain strong on the back of full employment and salary inflation. That will trigger demand.”

He’s bullish on Europe. “We see Europe with lower inflation pressure. France was at 2.6 percent inflation versus the U.S., which was north of 5 percent last quarter. [Germany’s inflation rate was 5.2 percent at the end of November.] The demand for luxury goods and beauty in Asia will still stay very buoyant.”

According to Martine Williamson, chief marketing officer at Revlon, retailers must be aware that consumers “are really looking for that fully interactive experience. They’ve been relying on social and virtual master beauty classes, and that’s still an important piece of that shopping journey, though elevating the store experience through augmented reality, virtual reality and two-way dialogues is of growing importance,” Williamson said.

Clean, sustainable products, and bringing them to market utilizing recyclable materials in the packaging, shipping and in-store presentation, meaning fewer plastics and less excess, should be priorities, Williamson said. “Consumers are really looking into that. All elements of the experience are important.”

“I certainly see this desire to indulge oneself,” said Marian Salzman, senior vice president, trend spotter and global communications, for Philip Morris International. “People are going to do everything they can to create a luxurious home, a haven, and install electronic products to escape without escaping the four walls of their homes. There is a strong desire to shop through e-commerce. People do want to get out of their homes, but it’s e-commerce to the max.”

In 2022, Salzman sees consumers shopping heavily for expensive cookware, garden accessories, equipment for outdoor kitchens, luxurious fabrications and versatile clothing suitable for Zoom calls, office meetings, sitting in a cafe and the “new normal” of hybrid work schedules. More people will entertain with small dinner parties at home, she said. In her “22 Trendsightings for 2022” report, she wrote: “The world is shaping up to emerge from the dreary lockdowns and restrictions of COVID-19.”

She also wrote that “people are reconsidering what they want from work — and how much they’re willing to put up with. More is expected of companies, including not just fair wages but effective diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives and a commitment to advancing social justice. As employers look into hybrid approaches and seek smarter ways to upskill and reskill their workforces, watch for a rise of ‘cohesion cultivators,’ internal and external specialists tasked with bringing together a scattered workforce in meaningful ways.”

At Joor, which operates virtual trade shows and a b-to-b marketplace, the gross merchandise value of retail orders is up 60 percent for spring 2022. “Right now in December, retailers are still ordering spring, and in January, they will start buying summer,” said Kristin Savilia, CEO of Joor. “We are seeing a tighter window between purchase and delivery. That’s healthy for the industry. When you bring goods in too early, then you are marking them down.” Still, many retailers are often ordering as early as they can knowing that deliveries are being slowed by COVID-19 issues.

December was “a record-breaking month” for Joor, Savilia said, noting that $2 billion worth of orders was written on the platform at that time. Orders for casual merchandise, not surprisingly, continue to be strong, though Savilia mentioned that she’s starting to see wear-to-work orders on the rise, for delivery in the June-through-September period.

The pandemic has been good for Joor since retail buyers are traveling less to trade shows and showrooms and working virtually to a greater degree.

“Even when the business came back and [in-person] trade shows went on, we did not see a dip in our platform,” Savilia said. “We see Joor being utilized in the physical environment by buyers using their iPads.” The Joor platform eliminates the need for manual spreadsheets and provides merchandise insights, she said.

“Retailers are in a better place today than two years ago,” said Telsey.

While it will be difficult for retailers in 2022 to match gains seen in 2021, “processes are updated,” she said, referring to “just-in-time” inventory delivery, effective digital marketing, enhanced loyalty programs, and new kinds of collaborations and partnerships between brands and retailers, i.e. Kohl’s stores opening Sephora shops and enabling shoppers to drop off Amazon returns. “Everyone’s processes have been adjusted for post pandemic. That should help margins and raise profitability… I am looking for a focus on value and brand strength and consumer companies being focused on process, purpose and profit.”

2022 RETAIL TRENDS, IN A NUTSHELL