There are high hopes for the U.S. retail industry to generate healthy sales gains this year — that is, if the coronavirus doesn’t erupt further.

On Wednesday, the National Retail Federation forecast that retail sales during 2020 will increase between 3.5 percent and 4.1 percent to more than $3.9 trillion. Still, the NRF cautioned its forecast assumes the coronavirus does not become a global pandemic. If it does, business confidence and retail sales could be impacted by continuing factory shutdowns in China, stalled back-to-school and holiday merchandise deliveries, and consumers staying home to avoid getting ill.