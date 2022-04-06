Target, Coach Join Lineup at The Retail Innovation Conference and Expo

Executives from Target Corp., Coach and Abercrombie & Fitch are set to join 130 other speakers at The Retail Innovation Conference and Expo on May 10 to 12 at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago. The newly confirmed speakers include senior executives from leading global brands such as Coach, Target, Enjoy, Foot Locker, Abercrombie & Fitch, Ring, Clinique, Google, eBay and ThredUp.

Retail TouchPoints, the organizer of the event, said the theme of the conference is “Retail 5.0: Designing the Next Era of Connected Commerce.” In a statement, Retail TouchPoints said the event will feature “a reimagined agenda format that enables attendees to personalize their experience through a variety of tracks within three tailored events: Internet Retailer Conference (IRCE), Design:Retail Conference (DRCE) and Retail Innovation Summit (RIS).”

The organizers said the events are designed to inspire “deep-dive learning opportunities and moments of cross-functional collaboration, functioning as the place ‘where digital and physical retail connect.'”

The additional speakers revealed include Samir Desai, chief digital and technology officer at Abercrombie & Fitch; Rich Fulop, Brooklinen chief executive officer and cofounder; Giovanni Zaccariello, senior vice president of global visual experience at Coach; Rick Gomez, executive vice president and chief food and beverage officer at Target Corp., and Don Dudley, marketing director at Foot Locker.

Adam O’Brien, show director for the Retail Innovation Conference and Expo, said the retail industry “has undergone some seismic shifts over the last two years and the boundaries between channels, between brands and consumers, and between physical and digital products and experiences are far less distinct today.”

“With the metaverse taking shape in the wake of these shifts, it’s clear that retail is absolutely in a new era of connected commerce,” he said, adding that the speaker lineup will “share their perspectives and experiences with thousands of their industry peers as we all look for ways to successfully navigate this new reality.”