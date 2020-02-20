“Brand architecture” is definitely a thing — and companies such as Multimedia Plus and Retailu are here to help lay the foundation.

“People build brands — we build people,” according to Retailu, an online e-learning retail leadership development firm. And for a company that inspires retailers to invest in standout talent by growing their skillsets through a blend of targeted coursework online, it makes sense that the firm has now partnered with retail technology company Multimedia Plus for a content partnership, the proverbial yin to its yang.

Multimedia Plus fosters relationships between field associates and consumers to add that special touch to the retail experience by offering immediate access to data and skills that ultimately increase revenue, productivity, and help retailers create “impactful engagements” with consumers, the company said.

And so, as the retail powers unite, the firms will jointly offer retailers the ability to provide Retailu’s accessible, affordable skill-building and leadership development programs on Multimedia Plus’s Incite platform, which currently counts glittering luxury brands such as Kate Spade, Tiffany & Co., Armani and David Yurman as clients.

Incite, a mobile-first communications and training platform that serves up “data-rich metrics” and “bite-sized” video-based communications and training programs, can measure relevant data against KPIs from local and individual levels to a global scale, enabling managers and executives to make real-time “informed decisions” designed to drive growth, the company said — and Retailu’s content on its platform will further enhance the digital experience.

Incite’s points of differentiation include its single location status, which enables access from any device; its delivery of a fully branded experience to reinforce company culture; and its unique ability to swiftly add new content or self-publish videos and imagery on an interactive dashboard, among other features. Retailu’s content will benefit from Incite’s technologies that allow for smooth video streaming (sans hiccups) and gain access to real-time results that provide live metrics and accountability, the company said.

David Harouche, founder, chief executive officer and chief technology officer of Multimedia Plus, said Retailu’s leadership training programs “provide a fresh and relevant approach for today’s field leaders, where the existing off-the-shelf market has grown stale. Combining their content with Incite, the industry-leading delivery platform for training and communications, is a winning combination.”

And the team at Retailu added that the winning combination of content can continue to foster the development of untapped talent with potential for leadership.

April Sabral, founder and president, Retailu, said that the firm “[believes] that developing leadership skills within the Store and District Manager group is instrumental to the success of running high-performance retail teams. Unfortunately, this talented population has been overlooked for many years. We are thrilled to see Retailu’s training delivered through the Incite platform.”

For more Business news from WWD, see:

U.N. ‘Texpertise’ Event Looks at Fashion’s Sustainable Development Goals

Sustainability Ushers in a Better, Brighter Industry

Inspectorio Leads Brands, Retailers to Sustainability, Transparency