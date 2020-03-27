By
with contributions from Lisa Lockwood
 on March 27, 2020

With the coronavirus forcing stores to close for weeks, possibly months, retailers are on a mission to save cash — much of it at the expense of vendors.

Reports of retailers canceling orders, postponing payments and marking down goods all escalated this week, hitting vendors selling “nonessential” fashion and accessories the hardest. Costs of goods and payroll represent retailers’ largest expenses.

