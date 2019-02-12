RetailMeNot Inc. bolstered its c-suite with three executive appointments, which includes tapping a former nordstrom.com executive to take on the role of chief product officer.

The appointments — which include two internal promotions — reflect the company’s commitment to a “strategic focus” on growth this year.

In a statement today, RetailMeNot named Joshua Platt, former vice president of product for nordstrom.com, as chief product officer. The internal promotions include Scott Sundheim to senior vice president of North America marketing and Seth Randle to the role of chief counsel and compliance officer.

The appointment follows the company’s naming of former Amazon executive Vivek Sagi as chief technology officer and former Microsoft executive Sharon Brogdon to the role of director of diversity and inclusion.

Platt, Sundheim and Randle report to chief executive officer Marissa Tarleton. The chief product officer is not a new position; Platt replaces Mausam Bhatt who left the company.

Prior to his four-year stint at Nordstrom, RetailMeNot said Platt spent 11 years at Microsoft “in various product leadership roles including director of product for the cloud and server business Azure and director of product for Microsoft.com.” Azure is a widely used cloud platform in the retail industry.

Platt said he was looking forward to the work with RetailMeNot as he noted a passion for “improving people’s lives through digital products.” He said he was ready to deliver “superior customer experiences that drive business growth.”

Tarleton described the three executives as “deeply experienced” and noted that with a “strategic focus on a strong consumer voice and the mission to drive incremental business for our partners, RetailMeNot’s leadership team is well-positioned to win in 2019.”

RetailMeNot said prior to Sundheim’s seven years at the company, he held various roles including at the Kellogg Company, “building CPG brands including Pop-Tarts, Keebler Cookies, Cheez-It, and Nutri-Grain.”

Randle previously served as vice president of legal for RetailMeNot, and also holds the position as chief IP counsel for Harland Clarke Holdings (RetailMeNot’s parent company).