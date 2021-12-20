Retail’s Super Saturday: Traffic Down, But Sales Rise

Super Saturday — always the last Saturday before Christmas — wasn’t as wild and crazy as in years’ past, but business at stores was healthy enough to support industry-wide bullish sales forecasts for the holiday season.

Customer Growth Partners reported Monday that Super Saturday generated a record $38.6 billion in sales, up 12 percent from the $34.4 billion in 2019, and up from 2020’s $32.7 billion.

“Power and strip centers, neighborhood centers, lifestyle centers and outlet malls were all quite strong,” said Craig Johnson, president and founder of Customer Growth Partners research and consulting firm. “Regional malls were generally good.”

“This year’s Super Saturday even outdistanced this year’s $34.9 billion Black Friday – the best Black Friday ever,” said Johnson.

He did say that big cities like New York, Chicago and San Francisco, where there has been urban unrest, some stores boarded up and a lack of tourism, were “sucking wind” on Super Saturday. But suburban stores, such as those in Garden State Plaza in New Jersey and Roosevelt Field on Long Island did well, said Johnson.

By GCP estimates, the $38.6 billion Super Saturday should account for 4.6 percent of the $840 billion in sales seen for total 2021 holiday sales. Last week, CGP raised its forecast for holiday retail sales from a 6.7 percent increase over 2020 to a 10.2 percent increase, primarily due to rising inflation.

Business on Super Saturday was further supported by many retailers setting Dec. 18 as the cutoff date for receiving orders in time for Christmas, said Johnson.

Sensormatic Solutions, which tracks traffic at brick-and-mortar stores as part of its technology services for retailers, reported that shopper traffic in stores in the U.S. on Super Saturday fell 26.3 percent compared to the same day in 2019.

Compared to COVID-impaired 2020, shopper traffic on Super Saturday this year increased 19.4 percent, according to traffic data from the Sensormatic IQ platform.

“As we expected, Super Saturday remains a big part of consumers’ holiday shopping plans to grab last-minute items with supply chain issues delaying the arrival of online orders in time for holiday celebrations,” Peter McCall, senior manager of retail consulting, Sensormatic Solutions, said Monday, when the company released its Super Saturday findings. ”For the last five years, Super Saturday is the second busiest shopping day in the U.S., falling only behind Black Friday,” said McCall, though Johnson indicated this year Black Friday was bigger than Super Saturday

Key gift shopping days, including Super Saturday, Black Friday and Cyber Monday, would have been bigger in terms of the sales volume this year were it not for retailers starting holiday campaigns weeks earlier to better manage their stores and e-commerce amid the pandemic, inventory shortages, labor shortages and the increased consumer demand.

Super Saturday this year could have been impacted by the recent spread of the omicron COVID-19 variant, but strong consumer demand and inflation kept the sales tally high.