Revolve Returns to NYFW With Revolve Gallery, Designer Showcase and Pop-up Shop

Revolve Group, the fashion retailer for Millennial and Gen Z consumers, will host Revolve Gallery, the second installment of the immersive, multibrand installation featuring emerging fashion designers, exclusive brands, and brand partners.

Revolve Gallery will be held in New York during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 9, 10 and 11, with an invite-only preview event Sept. 8. It will be held at 375 Tenth Avenue at 31st Street.

Revolve Gallery launched in 2021 as a platform to support emerging designers while bringing the fashion week experience to customers in a signature Revolve way. The activation in 2021 featured 13 brands and partners, and attracted over 3,000 customers and VIPs over the three days including Kylie Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, Irina Shayk, Lori Harvey, and Megan Fox, among others.

This year, Revolve Gallery will feature over 20 creative spaces and will highlight a selection of brands including Aya Muse, Santa Brands, Andrea Iyamah and Kim Shui, whose showcased collections will be exclusive to Revolve and available to shop in person and online in real time.

In addition, Revolve will showcase special collaborative collections from its Owned Brand portfolio, including Camila Coelho Collection, House of Harlow 1960, Remi x Revolve and Helsa by Elsa Hosk, among others. Returning for a second year is Cotton, which will create a sensory experience and presentation about saving the waterways that connects to the company’s ethos. 818 Tequila will have an interactive installation and guests can enjoy beverages by Onda Tequila Seltzer, Celsius and La Croix.

Up Next Designer’s Albert Ayal, known for discovering and promoting up-and-coming fashion talent, will participate as a curatorial partner. He has worked directly with designers for several months to compose his first exhibition of 13 looks from around the world — ranging from Hong Kong to New York City — to present exclusively at Revolve Gallery.

Attendees can shop all the collections seen at Revolve Gallery, online via the Revolve Gallery IRL pop-up shop, powered by Bolt. Bolt will showcase its new product, Checkout Links, to offer a one-link, one-click checkout experience for shoppers, where they can use customized QR codes to scan and transact.

Among the events will be a panel discussion on “Finding Your Confidence to Build Your Brand,” on Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Among the brands available at the pop-up shop are Beyond Yoga, AFRM, Levi’s, Schutz, Kevyn Aucoin, Gisou NuFace, Alpha Industries, all SAints, Le Spacs, ON, Pleasures and Ser.O.Ya.