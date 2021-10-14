Revolve’s Lovers and Friends Line Introduces Sustainable Denim Collection With Recover

Skip to main content
The denim range features 14 styles of jeans, each produced with a minimum of 15 percent Recover recycled cotton fiber.

LF x Recover Sustainable Denim Stills
Lovers and Friends x Recover denim. courtesy shot.

Revolve has partnered with Recover, a producer of recycled cotton fiber, to introduce a sustainable denim collection with Revolve-owned brand Lovers and Friends.

Recover has been making sustainable materials and recycling since 1947. The company recycles post-industrial and post-consumer cotton waste, replacing the need to cultivate cotton, dramatically reducing water waste, limiting the use of dyes through its RColorBlend system, and reducing textile landfill waste.

Launched today, the denim range features 14 styles of jeans, each produced with a minimum of 15 percent Recover recycled cotton fiber made from post-consumer denim.

Among some of the styles are the Ricky low-rise skinny; Reece, a high-rise slim straight leg, and the Greyson, a slim boot leg.

Retail prices range from $128 to $158.

According to Michael Mente, co-chief executive officer and cofounder of Revolve Group, “Revolve has a responsibility to contribute positively to the longevity of our industry and ecosystem, and for us, this process begins at home. We have worked with thousands of brands and suppliers, and Recover is unparalleled in its expertise and long-term focus. We are proud to partner with this multigenerational, family-owned business to deliver the strongest messaging and product to our consumers with one of our most recognizable owned brands, Lovers and Friends.”

Lovers and Friends, Daniel Yoon, Sara Saric, Mileshka Cortes Bernard
An image of Lovers and Friends x Recover denim. courtesy shot.

“It is great to launch this sustainable collection today with such an iconic American brand and denim product,” added Alfred Ferre, CEO of Recover. “By incorporating Recover’s lowest-impact, highest-quality recycled fiber into the Lovers and Friends denim line we have created a strong collaboration that is helping to bring sustainable fashion closer to the consumer. Recover aims to scale its recycled cotton fiber production to help more brands meet their sustainable goals and achieve circular fashion for all.”

All product hang tags will have a QR code linking to a landing page hosted on Recoverfiber.com, with information about the collaboration. The partnership will be promoted via editorial images, video, Instagram posts and Stories on @revolve and @loversfriendsla, and on Revolve’s TikTok account.

Recover will be the main partner for Lovers and Friends denim moving forward. Revolve is working on research and development to implement Recover into other categories within the owned brand portfolio.

Recover has supplied its recycled cotton and cotton blend fibers to brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, Wrangler, H&M Group, G-Star, The Northface, Billabong and Primark, among others.

 

Revolve Makes New York Fashion Week Debut

Peter Dundas, Revolve Partner for Collection Showing at NYFW

Revolve Rallies Through Pandemic With 122 Percent Profit Gain

