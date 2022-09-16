×
Rimless Eyewear Pioneer Silhouette Leads The Way With Emerging Trend

Silhouette is well aligned with recent runway trends that reveal a penchant for rimless frames.

In Partnership with Silhouette
Silhouette
TMA - The Icon with Tinted Lenses. Model 5541-CK-4545

Fashion runways have gone rimless of late. And eyewear companies such as Silhouette are banking on the trend that has visually defined the brand over the course of its nearly 60-year history. 

Silhouette’s approach to eyewear is distinguished in the sector for its continuity in designing frames with a rimless aesthetic. Roland Keplinger, Design Director, Silhouette International, said that the brand “has been the global market leader in premium, rimless eyewear since we first introduced Titan Minimal Art – our iconic, award-winning masterpiece – back in 1999.”  

“We focus on a combination of minimalistic design and superior, high-tech materials that provide maximum comfort and wearability and a barely-there feel,” he noted.

Urban Fusion. Model 1608-5640

All Eyes on Rimless 

The consumer-led rimless eyewear trend seen across runways and by Silhouette’s contemporaries in the space is indeed driven by a post-pandemic proclivity for comfort. 

“Consumers who might not have been familiar with rimless eyewear in the past are seeing it gain popularity and trying it for the first time,” said Keplinger. “They’re realizing how comfortable and lightweight rimless eyewear is, and how versatile the styling is – it works for all looks and occasions.”  

“And consumers are also pleasantly surprised to see that rimless eyewear doesn’t distract from their facial features, but actually subtly enhances them while accentuating the wearer’s beauty.” 

For the Austrian heritage brand founded in 1964, evolving with trends that speak to today’s contemporary consumer has kept the company’s perspective and product ultramodern. “At Silhouette, we are always pushing the design envelope to create new, novel shapes with a fresh color palette and cutting-edge techniques,” Keplinger explained. 

Lite Spirit Accent Rings. Model 5566-LS-7530

“We’re constantly evolving our product assortment while remaining true to our clear, minimalistic design language that the brand is known for. Our designs are often influenced by modern-classic furniture, lighting, and art.”  

Keplinger added that the brand updates its shapes “according to the spirit of the times, ensuring that our eyewear withstands the changing tides of fashion trends and can be passed down from generation to generation.” 

Setting Sights on Impact 

Keplinger noted that a recent favorite is its latest TMA – The Icon collection with tinted lenses that features a dynamic profile, flowing titanium temples and its signature hinge-free technology that gives each wearer a perfect, flexible fit. 

“TMA – The Icon with tinted lenses is a true highlight of our new collection,” he said. “The combination of stylish rimless lens shapes with colorful, gradient tinted lenses makes these the perfect lightweight accessory for today’s trend-conscious consumer.” 

Illusion Lite. Model 2948-4630

Other standouts include its Lite Spirit Accent Rings collection, which combines the many benefits of rimless eyewear with a unique, full-rim look created by the lens contouring of its signature Accent Rings, according to the brand. Shoppers can mix and match its six shapes, six frame colors, and six Accent Ring colors, to create over 200 combinations, offering a bespoke product that caters to varying personalities and preferences. 

Silhouette will be launching its 2023 sun collection in October, which offers a mix of contemporary rimless designs, a modern update to its popular Accent Shades, and a sleek full-rim titanium collection. 

“For 2023, we’ll be introducing some truly amazing rimless and full-rim eyewear collections. We’re excited to offer consumers a fresh assortment of eyewear with special, distinctive design techniques to create a subtle yet eye-catching impact.”

