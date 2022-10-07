×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: October 7, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

From Lingerie to Luxury, Brands Tap ’90s Supermodels

Beauty

EXCLUSIVE: Sephora Unveils Plans for the U.K.

Fashion

Miu Miu RTW Spring 2023

Roberto Cavalli Expands Retail Network

The expansion reflects an increase in revenues at the Italian fashion brand, which is also growing its wholesale accounts and implementing an in-house digital platform.

Roberto Cavalli
The new Roberto Cavalli boutique in Wien. courtesy of Roberto Cavalli

MILAN — “We’ve been working hard behind the scenes for two years, but we are now reaping the results, they are evident, and people are talking about the Roberto Cavalli brand again.”

In an interview to discuss Cavalli’s retail expansion, a pleased Ennio Fontana, general manager of the fashion brand, touted growing sales, an increased number of wholesale accounts and strong sellouts.

The company is opening four new Roberto Cavalli boutiques in Europe and Asia and, in the U.S., a store at Wynn Las Vegas will bow in the first quarter of 2023. A unit in Houston is also in the pipeline, said Fontana. These follow the opening of a store in Miami in February at the Bal Harbour Shops.

Related Galleries

A directly operated 3,780-square-foot boutique will open in Rome next month, located in central Via del Babuino, which will also carry the increasingly important home collection, in addition to ready-to-wear. The first room is reminiscent of a foyer, leading through a long corridor-gallery that houses the couture collections.

Creative consultant Fausto Puglisi unveiled his couture designs for the brand during the Cannes Film Festival in May. Fontana said additional brand visibility comes via the slew of celebrities from Jennifer Lopez and Dua Lipa to Lady Gaga and Gwen Stefani who wear the designs of Puglisi, who joined the house in the fall of 2020. “Fausto has breathed new life into the brand and a new appeal,” enthused Fontana.

A central hall is embellished with a historic skylight and the Rome venue also has a VIP lounge.

Another directly operated store just opened in Monte Carlo on the first floor of the storied Le Métropole shopping mall, covering 648 square feet and with windows on three sides of the building.

There are 12 existing directly operated Cavalli stores.

Two franchised boutiques opened in Wien and in Kuala Lumpur in addition to the existing six.

In the Austrian city, the store covers 1,026 square feet with a huge window spanning over two floors.

In the center of the Bukit Bintang district, the heart of luxury shopping in Kuala Lumpur, the Roberto Cavalli boutique spreads over an area of 1,533 square feet and features a large semicircular shop window with two green onyx back-window panels.

Fontana explained that the stores reflect Puglisi’s vision but this is “expressed in specific and unique projects depending on the city.” Elements such as travertine marble, green onyx and satin brass run throughout, combined with Roberto Cavalli Home Interiors furnishings and rugs, custom made and characterized by the brand’s signature animal prints.

Inside Roberto Cavalli’s Montecarlo boutique.

All the stores also carry the Cavalli Parfum and Cavalli eyewear collections — the latter under a new five-year license inked with De Rigo unveiled last month for the design, production and global distribution of Roberto Cavalli and Just Cavalli eyewear collections to bow in 2023.

The brand’s previous eyewear licensing deal with Marcolin expired in 2020.

A Cavalli Café will open soon at the brand’s Via Montenapoleone flagship in Milan, followed by one in Saint-Tropez. Six more are in the works.

Fontana also trumpeted the potential of Roberto Cavalli’s digital in-house platform. This replaces a previous deal with Farfetch Black & White, and will go live in June. Before then, Just Cavalli’s first in-house online site will be launched in February.

As reported, the company in September formed a strategic partnership with Genny owner Swinger International for the production and wholesale distribution of the Just Cavalli sister line, which was managed under license until 2011 by Staff International, the OTB Group’s production arm.

Roberto Cavalli will also be available on Tmall soon, said Fontana.

The executive added that a new footwear license has been signed with storied shoe specialist Zengarini.

These are all steps that reflect the brand’s momentum and the commitment of its owner, Dubai-based Hussain Sajwani, who acquired the brand through his private investment company Vision Investments in 2019.

Revenues are expected to total around 84 million euros in 2022, up from 57 million euros in 2021 and 45 million euros in 2020.

Fontana said he expects sales to amount to 120 million euros in 2023.

American and Middle Eastern consumers are strong customer clusters for the brand, in addition to Italians, but Fontana said the brand is expanding its reach and being more visible in countries such as Germany, Austria and Spain, among others.

Resort towns are performing very well. Sales in Saint-Tropez grew 70 percent, 40 percent in Cannes and 60 percent in  Puerto Banús at El Corte Inglés. So much so that Fontana revealed that a new store will open in the Spanish seaside town next year. “Our fun, party and evening dresses fit well with these locations,” he said.

More support is coming from Sajwani, whose property development company Damac is planning a 70-story residential building located on the Dubai Marina, overlooking the Palm Jumeirah, called Cavalli Tower and to be furnished with items from the Roberto Cavalli home division. Fontana said another tower is planned in Dubai as well as one in Miami.

Roberto Cavalli Brand Expands Retail Network

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Roberto Cavalli Brand Expands Retail Network

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Roberto Cavalli Brand Expands Retail Network

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Roberto Cavalli Brand Expands Retail Network

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Roberto Cavalli Brand Expands Retail Network

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Roberto Cavalli Brand Expands Retail Network

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Roberto Cavalli Brand Expands Retail Network

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Roberto Cavalli Brand Expands Retail Network

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Roberto Cavalli Brand Expands Retail Network

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Roberto Cavalli Brand Expands Retail Network

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Roberto Cavalli Brand Expands Retail Network

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Roberto Cavalli Brand Expands Retail Network

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Roberto Cavalli Brand Expands Retail Network

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Roberto Cavalli Brand Expands Retail Network

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Roberto Cavalli Brand Expands Retail Network

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Roberto Cavalli Brand Expands Retail Network

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Roberto Cavalli Brand Expands Retail Network

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Roberto Cavalli Brand Expands Retail Network

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Roberto Cavalli Brand Expands Retail Network

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Roberto Cavalli Brand Expands Retail Network

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Roberto Cavalli Brand Expands Retail Network

Hot Summer Bags

Roberto Cavalli Brand Expands Retail Network

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Roberto Cavalli Brand Expands Retail Network

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Roberto Cavalli Brand Expands Retail Network

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Roberto Cavalli Brand Expands Retail Network

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Roberto Cavalli Brand Expands Retail Network

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Roberto Cavalli Brand Expands Retail Network

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Roberto Cavalli Brand Expands Retail Network

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Roberto Cavalli Brand Expands Retail Network

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Roberto Cavalli Brand Expands Retail Network

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Roberto Cavalli Brand Expands Retail Network

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Roberto Cavalli Brand Expands Retail Network

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Roberto Cavalli Brand Expands Retail Network

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Roberto Cavalli Brand Expands Retail Network

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Roberto Cavalli Brand Expands Retail Network

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Roberto Cavalli Brand Expands Retail Network

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Roberto Cavalli Brand Expands Retail Network

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Roberto Cavalli Brand Expands Retail Network

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Roberto Cavalli Brand Expands Retail Network

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Roberto Cavalli Brand Expands Retail Network

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Roberto Cavalli Brand Expands Retail Network

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Roberto Cavalli Brand Expands Retail Network

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Roberto Cavalli Brand Expands Retail Network

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Roberto Cavalli Brand Expands Retail Network

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Roberto Cavalli Brand Expands Retail Network

Video: The Business of Street Style

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad