By  on March 17, 2020

Two of Southern California’s biggest retail centers are closing amid coronavirus fears.

The luxury thoroughfare of Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills is shutting, along with South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, Calif., which is the largest shopping mall on the West Coast with sales north of $1 billion annually.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers