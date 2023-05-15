Ronny Kobo Expands Distribution to Amazon

Ronny Kobo, the contemporary designer, is widening her distribution with a shop-in-shop in the Amazon Fashion store.

On Monday, Amazon will debut its Ronny Kobo shop-in-shop, highlighting the designer’s spring collection. Considered “a featured brand,” Ronny Kobo’s collection will be highlighted on Amazon’s The Drop, a 36-hour promotion (which runs even longer) where Kobo will model her favorite looks from her summer collection and offer styling suggestions with accessories from Staples by The Drop. The Drop will go live on Monday at 12:15 p.m. EST. Amazon will promote it via its social channels.

After The Drop, customers will be able to shop Ronny Kobo products in the brand store, and will continue to add selections from Kobo’s seasonal lines going forward.

Kobo’s collection, known for its fashion-forward designs, prints and silhouettes, retails from about $200 to $700. The spring collection features gowns, tops and going-out dresses.

The summer offering is filled with jumpsuits, crochet knits, tie-dye dresses and white suiting separates that can take the woman from day to night or beach to backyard. Kobo said her summer collection “is a love letter to female empowerment.”

There are more than 30 styles available from Kobo’s spring collection on Amazon.

“Amazon is really a wonderful destination for upscale and contemporary fashion, but also all your other lifestyle needs, such as housewares,” said Kobo, who met with the Amazon Fashion team during Paris Fashion Week. “The ability to offer customers more options when shopping and to be included among other amazing brands and categories available in Amazon’s diverse range of stores is exciting.”

The launch of Kobo’s collection is part of Amazon Fashion’s goal to expand its selection and grow its offering of premium fashion brands. Amazon’s premium brands include Mara Hoffman, Staud, Ulla Johnson, Tory Burch, Rag & Bone, Loeffler Randall, Caroline Costas, Paige, Norma Kamali, Lafayette 148, Amanda Uprichard, Alice & Olivia, Shoshanna, Natori and Rachel Comey.

Ronny Kobo models her collection and accessories from Amazon. courtesy of Ronny Kobo

Among the spring looks on the Amazon site are Kobo’s Rhodes black catsuit for $378, the Valentina tie-dye top for $398, a light wash denim dress for $498, a light linen-sand skirt for $388, a light linen sand top for $368, a tie-dye orange dress for $548, the Alisha brushed floral top for $398 and an abstract geo pink/orange multidress for $498.

For the launch, Kobo went back to her home country, Israel, to curate an editorial campaign photographed by Israeli photographer Dudi Hasson, who captured the DNA of the brand.

“Amazon has been amazing with this launch,” said Kobo. She said they understood the company’s marketing and aesthetic needs and were very open-minded. “They worked closely with us to ensure an elevated presentation and curation within our brand store — they realize the importance of visuals and the digital push needed to educate and engage today’s fashion consumer, which has made this experience so enjoyable.”

Ronny Kobo models her collection and Amazon accessories. courtesy of Ronny Kobo

Kobo plans to host an intimate group of female founders and tastemakers for an afternoon picnic in Central Park on Wednesday, curated from items from Amazon home.

Born in Tel Aviv and raised in Hong Kong, Kobo started her namesake brand in 2017, after having a previous brand, Torn by Ronny Kobo, that she began in 2009.

Customers can shop the Ronny Kobo collection in Amazon Fashion’s stores at amazon.com/ronnykobo, and The Drop is available at amazon.com/the drop.