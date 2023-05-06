Royal Warrant Holders Set to Benefit From King Charles III Coronation

LONDON – King Charles III’s coronation is expected to have a positive impact on the popularity of Royal Warrant holders, according to a joint report between consultancy firm Brand Finance and Walpole, the lobby representing British luxury brands across a variety of industries.

The report found that customers associate British heritage, quality, and trustworthiness with brands that have Royal Warrants, and British luxury brands enjoy the halo effect of the allure of royalty and those with Royal Warrants in particular should see an uplift. A brand holding a Royal Warrant enjoys a 15 percent uplift in consideration.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are carried in the Gold State Coach, pulled by eight Windsor Greys, in The Coronation Procession as they return along The Mall to Buckingham Palace, London, following their coronation ceremony. PA Images via Getty Images

Helen Brocklebank, chief executive officer of Walpole, said “We must never underestimate the soft power influence of the royals and their role as ambassadors for this country. Britain’s finest brands are ready to make this uniquely British but globally important event a truly unforgettable moment that the many visitors to the U.K. will treasure their whole lives.”

King Charles II and Queen Camilla wave from the balcony of Buckingham Palace with the rest of the Royal family during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. Getty Images

Several members of Walpole are current Royal Warrant holders. They are Floris, Molton Brown London, Penhaligon’s, Burberry, Ettinger, Henry Poole & Co, Johnstons of Elgin, Smythson, Turnbull & Asser, Asprey, Garrard, and Hamilton & Inches.

Scottish textile maker Johnston’s of Elgin, for example, launched a limited edition coronation collection, with commemorative designs embroidered with the official emblem of the historical event, designed by Jony Ive and his creative collective LoveFrom.

A blanket from Johnston’s of Elgin’s coronation collection Courtesy

The king’s hatmaker Lock & Co. offered a special edition of the Highgrove Panama Hat that is hand-woven in Ecuador and then blocked and finished by hand in England. All profits from sales of the hat will support The Prince’s Foundation.

A special edition of Highgrove Panama Hat from Lock & Co. Courtesy

Several British luxury brands also released dedicated items for the coronation.

Linley, the British luxury design and furniture brand founded by David Linley, son of Princess Margaret and nephew of Queen Elizabeth II, created a walnut box, a tea caddy, and a bookmark, all featuring marquetry designs of a crown, a silhouette of Charles III, and CIIIR 2023, for his cousin’s big day.

Manolo Blahnik issued a limited-edition collection of four men’s silhouettes for the coronation, exclusive to its men’s boutique in Burlington Arcade.

A shoe from Manolo Blahnik’s limited-edition collection for the coronation. Courtesy

Blahnik said that: “Each style is a classic shape created using the most luxurious materials and in the most beautiful colors. From opulent gold embroidery, contrasting baguette crystal buckles, and divine English silks, each style has a dazzling extravagance celebrating traditional English ceremony and is reminiscent of the elaborate flocked interiors of historical palaces, which I truly adore.”

Tailors on Savile Row, many of which are Royal Warrant Holders like Anderson & Sheppard, Dege & Skinner, Gieves & Hawkes, and Henry Poole & Co., joined forces with nearby Clifford Street, Old Burlington Street, and parts of St. James’s to celebrate the occasion by hanging over a mile of wool bunting.

Anderson & Sheppard store on Savile Row Courtesy

Anda Rowland, chair of Savile Row Bespoke, and director at Anderson & Sheppard, said “this has been a project close to everyone’s hearts for a once-in-a-lifetime and very special occasion,” and she is “looking forward to joining street parties in their neighborhoods and there has been much discussion on what to take with them to share.”

New West End Company, which lobbies on behalf of 600 businesses in the key central London shopping areas of Mayfair, Soho and Oxford Circus, had said this once-in-a-lifetime royal occasion is expected to draw in 1.75 million domestic and international visitors to the West End, representing a 24 percent jump from the last May bank holiday.