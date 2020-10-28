Rue21, the resilient Warrendale, Pa., specialty apparel retailer, has tapped Bill Brand as chief executive officer.

Brand, formerly chief retail officer of Carnival Corp. cruise ships and earlier president of HSN, succeeds John Fleming, a board member who had served as interim ceo since last February. At HSN, Brand was instrumental in revamping an old business model that leaned heavily on TV home shopping with digital and mobile experiences and partnerships with Disney and celebrities.

In an exclusive joint interview, the executives said Rue21 was performing well this year despite the pandemic; that the health crisis was an opportunity to “reset” the business, including the merchandising; that the digital side of the business is under-developed, and that there is a view to opening more stores next year.

“There is an opportunity for significant digital growth, but the stores will also help build the brand,” Brand told WWD. “It’s about the overall experience – putting it all together.

“With digital, there is a huge opportunity to go from being transactional to building relationships, making people feel part of a community and that we play a more important role in their lives.”

He said Rue21 offers “fashion, affordability and inclusivity. It’s one of the most compelling, yet under-the-radar brands in the U.S. We’ve got to build awareness here.”