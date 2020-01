Rue21 is adding plus sizes to 220 stores this year, bringing the total number of its locations selling plus sizes to 480.

Based in Warrendale, Pa., which is near Pittsburgh, Rue21 is adding a “fully-focused dedicated merchant team” for plus sizes and tripling the size of its West Coast buying office in the Los Angeles Fashion District to accommodate the expansion of the business. The fast-fashion retailer operates a total of 690 stores and rue21.com. The retailer has bolstered its team of merchants for plus sizes from three merchants to eight.