By
with contributions from David Moin
 on February 24, 2020

Rue21 on Monday named John Fleming interim chief executive officer.

Fleming, a board member of R21 Holdings Inc. since October 2017 when Rue 21 emerged from bankruptcy, held merchandising positions at Walmart Inc. and, prior to that, Target Corp., and also has served as an adviser and board member of StitchFix, and currently serves on the boards of Bed Bath & Beyond, Visual Comfort & Company and Untuckit.

