×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: August 17, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Aaron Rose Philip Longs to Tear Down Barriers for Models With Disabilities

Business

Target’s Profits Fall By Nearly 90 Percent

Sustainability

Why Thrift, Upcycling Are the ‘Only Relevant Conversation’ in Fashion Right Now

Saks.com Raises More Capital

Executives said the new "upsize" facility provides additional liquidity for ongoing working capital needs and to fund strategic growth opportunities.

The saks.com homepage.
The saks.com homepage.

Saks, the luxury e-commerce company, has raised more money to sustain its growth.

On Wednesday, Saks announced that it closed on a $60 million “upsize” facility with Pathlight Capital LP, thereby building up an existing senior secured term loan facility. The closing, which happened on Aug. 11, resulted in a $175 million total credit facility, in which Pathlight served as administrative agent.

According to Saks, the upsize facility provides additional liquidity for ongoing working capital needs and to fund strategic growth opportunities.

“Saks’ strong foundation combined with its continued positive momentum reinforces our belief in the company’s potential to lead in luxury e-commerce,” Matt Williams, managing director of Pathlight Capital, said in a statement.

Vince Phelan, chief financial officer of Saks, added, “Our ability to secure this additional financing demonstrates our strong foundation and trajectory. We appreciate the Pathlight team’s continued partnership, enhancing our financial flexibility and ability to support future growth initiatives.”

In March 2021, Saks Fifth Avenue was reengineered by its parent, the Toronto-based Hudson’s Bay Co., with a new business model, equity partner and stronger balance sheet, splitting the Saks Fifth Avenue store fleet and saks.com into separate companies. Insight Partners, a venture capital and private equity firm, made a $500 million minority equity investment in the Saks e-commerce business, valuing it at $2 billion.

In August 2021, saks.com secured the $115 million senior secured term loan arranged by Pathlight Capital LP, as part of a round of financial transactions meant to strengthen its liquidity and potential to grow. At the same time, Saks.com closed on a syndicated $350 million, asset-based five-year revolving credit facility arranged by Bank of America NA.

The increased funding help saks.com compete in what’s become a vibrant, resilient sector with an escalating battle to win over fashion customers, between Mytheresa, neimanmarcus.com, Moda Operandi, Net-a-porter, Farfetch and Matchesfashion. E-commerce gained enormously through the pandemic, but lately its rate of growth has slowed as shoppers, eager to get out of their homes, have returned to visiting malls and stores.

Saks.com has been using its money to beef up its technology, marketing, contact centers and to enhance its shopping experience with personalization, styling services and shipping and return options, and to upgrade the overall look and feel of the website.

There has been speculation that ultimately, transforming the Saks Fifth Avenue stores and e-commerce businesses into separate companies is a step to potentially spin off the e-commerce operation into a public company, depending on market conditions.

A year ago, Saks.com was reported as generating about $1 billion in annual sales, though it’s likely well over that figure now.

“This is just early days for online shopping, especially in luxury,” Richard Baker, governor, executive chairman and chief executive officer of Hudson’s Bay Co., said in an interview at the time of the reengineering of Saks. “There is an opportunity for luxury to triple its size online. No one really knows how retailing is going to play out.”

 

Saks.com Raises More Capital
A view of the saks.com homepage.
Saks.com Raises More Capital

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Saks.com Raises More Capital

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Saks.com Raises More Capital

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Saks.com Raises More Capital

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Saks.com Raises More Capital

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Saks.com Raises More Capital

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Saks.com Raises More Capital

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Saks.com Raises More Capital

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Saks.com Raises More Capital

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Saks.com Raises More Capital

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Saks.com Raises More Capital

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Saks.com Raises More Capital

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Saks.com Raises More Capital

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Saks.com Raises More Capital

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Saks.com Raises More Capital

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Saks.com Raises More Capital

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Saks.com Raises More Capital

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Saks.com Raises More Capital

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Saks.com Raises More Capital

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Saks.com Raises More Capital

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Saks.com Raises More Capital

Hot Summer Bags

Saks.com Raises More Capital

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Saks.com Raises More Capital

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Saks.com Raises More Capital

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Saks.com Raises More Capital

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Saks.com Raises More Capital

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Saks.com Raises More Capital

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Saks.com Raises More Capital

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Saks.com Raises More Capital

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Saks.com Raises More Capital

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Saks.com Raises More Capital

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Saks.com Raises More Capital

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Saks.com Raises More Capital

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Saks.com Raises More Capital

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Saks.com Raises More Capital

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Saks.com Raises More Capital

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Saks.com Raises More Capital

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Saks.com Raises More Capital

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Saks.com Raises More Capital

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Saks.com Raises More Capital

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Saks.com Raises More Capital

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Saks.com Raises More Capital

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Saks.com Raises More Capital

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Saks.com Raises More Capital

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Saks.com Raises More Capital

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Saks.com Raises More Capital

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Saks.com Raises More Capital

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad