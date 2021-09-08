Skip to main content
Saks Fall Catalogues Feature Sarah Paulson and Kumail Nanjiani

The women's fall 2021 Fashion Book includes the Saks It List of must-have trends for the season.

Saks Fall Catalogues Feature Sarah Paulson
Sarah Paulson on the cover of Saks' women's fall 2021 Fashion Book.

Saks will today unveil its latest fall campaign featuring Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning actress Sarah Paulson and comedian, actor and screenwriter Kumail Nanjiani.

The women’s fall 2021 fashion book, with Paulson on the cover, includes the Saks It List, a forecast of the season’s key trends, such as blanket dressing, knitwear, sequins, vintage florals and the boot. The men’s fall 2021 Style Book, with Nanjiani on the cover, features Need/Now, with trends such as comfort tailoring, bold colors and the statement jacket.

Throughout the fall season, Saks will highlight the campaign across its print and digital channels, including shoppable editorial content featuring Paulson and Nanjiani, email and homepage coverage, and a social media campaign on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Paulson plays civil servant Linda Tripp in Ryan Murphy’s “Impeachment: American Crime Story,” which premiered Tuesday. She spoke to Saks in the catalogue about moving forward with a fresh perspective, her personal style and how she transforms into a character. On the cover, Paulson is styled by Karla Welch wearing a poncho from Gabriela Hearst’s first collection for Chloe, and is also seen throughout the book wearing fashion from Alexander McQueen, Valentino and Michael Kors.

Nanjiani spoke in the catalogue about the past year, his fall style choices, and his upcoming starring role alongside Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie in the Marvel movie, “Eternals.”

Saks Fall Catalogues Feature Sarah Paulson
Kumail Nanjiani on the men’s cover of the Saks book. courtesy shot.

To celebrate the campaign and New York Fashion Week, Saks will host an event on Thursday, hosted by Paulson and Saks chief executive officer Marc Metrick.

Emily Essner, chief marketing officer of Saks, told WWD, she selected Paulson because she is “an incredibly talented and multifaceted actress, and we are excited to share her thoughts on personal style, how to embrace fear head-on and more in our campaign.”

She noted that they chose Nanjiani because they wanted to highlight the transformative and renewing power of fashion as well as the importance of breaking down barriers. “Kumail will play the first South Asian superhero in a Marvel movie this November, and he brings a refreshingly optimistic view to our campaign,” Essner said.

Asked about how things are looking for the fall season business-wise, Essner said, “We are optimistic as we enter the fall season with our online and store sales being strong in recent months. Our customers are definitely getting dressed up again, and the goal of our fall campaign is to inspire our clients to explore and discover fall fashion as they look ahead to enjoying the new season.”

Paulson was shot by L.A.-based photographer Olivia Malone at a private residence in Los Angeles. As part of the campaign, Paulson sat down with Welch for an on-camera interview that will appear on Saks’ digital channels.

Nanjiani was photographed at the Chifa restaurant in Los Angeles by Bronx-based photographer Lelanie Foster and styled by Jeanne Yang.

The 51-page women’s book features interviews with Gabriela Hearst; Australian trainer and holistic health coach Bec Donlan, and Saks Digital stylists, Armonni Peace and Michelle Hudson. There are also buyers’ picks from Saks experts including Roopal Patel, senior vice president, fashion director; Anna Tolosa Irving, senior vice president women’s designer ready-to-wear, and Marta Nowakowski, vice president, jewelry.

The 27-page men’s book features interviews with Casablanca’s Charaf Tajer and Saks men’s fashion manager Reggie Christian. Celebrity tattoo artist JonBoy gives his take on statement dressing.

At Saks Fifth Avenue, the Playbook for the Split Up

Saks Fifth Avenue Unfurls Mental Health Awareness Month Campaign

