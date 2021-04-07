Saks Fifth Avenue is taking fur out of its luxury equation.

The retailer has committed to stop selling products made using animal fur through a phased approach by the end of fiscal 2022 which is Jan. 28, 2023. This includes both brand partner and private label merchandise sold online and in the Saks Fifth Avenue stores.

“Across the Saks Fifth Avenue experience, we evaluate a number of factors when making decisions about our assortment, including customer preferences and societal shifts. We recognize that trends constantly evolve, and that the sale of fur remains a significant social issue. As such, eliminating it from our assortment is the right step for us to take at this time,” Tracy Margolies, chief merchandising officer of Saks, said in a statement Wednesday.

With this decision, Saks Fifth Avenue will eliminate the sale of products made from animals that were raised for the use of their fur or those made with fur from wild animals. Shearling, goatskin, cattle hide, down, feathers, leather and faux fur products will continue to be sold online and in stores.

Saks Fifth Avenue plans to close all of its fur salons by the end of fiscal 2021, which is Jan. 29, 2022. The luxury retailer also indicated that it will work closely with vendor partners to phase out the sale of fur products both online and in stores by the end of fiscal 2022.

Saks has 27 locations with fur salons. Some are hard shops; others occupy smaller sections on the selling floors. Among the Saks locations with fur salons are New York, Boston, Philadelphia and Beverly Hills, Calif.