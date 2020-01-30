Saks Fifth Avenue will close its men’s store at Manhattan’s Brookfield Place on Jan. 31. If that sounds like déjà vu, it’s probably because the retailer made the same announcement about its Brookfield Place 86,000-square-foot, three-level women’s store in January 2019, after only two years in operation.

However, Saks isn’t saying goodbye to the urban shopping mall in lower Manhattan. The retailer said it will hold onto the 16,000-square-foot space for a new concept it’s developing. Details about the upcoming store were not revealed.