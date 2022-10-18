×
Saks Flagship Dedicates Center Six Windows to Prada’s Holiday Women’s and Men’s Collections

The windows will be up through Oct. 31.

A Prada window at Saks.
One of the Saks' center six windows dedicated to Prada's holiday collection. courtesy image.

NEW YORKSaks Fifth Avenue has dedicated its center six windows at the New York flagship store to Prada’s holiday 2022 women’s and men’s collections.

The yellow color that surrounds the product selection is interrupted by bright images with a focus on details of the leather goods. Prada’s holiday collection features occasion and casual dressing for evening and day, elevated through shimmering tones of gold. The windows went in Tuesday and will be up through Oct. 31.

One of the center six windows featuring Prada’s holiday collection.

To kick off Prada’s holiday collection, stylist Kate Young and Tracy Margolies, chief merchandising officer of Saks Fifth Avenue, hosted a luncheon on Tuesday for Prada and Saks clients at the store’s restaurant L’Avenue.

“Prada is a storied brand with an incredible offering and we’re thrilled to be able to share their collection with our Saks customers both in our New York flagship store and online,” Margolies said.

One of Prada’s center six windows at Saks Fifth Avenue.

Marcelo Noschese, chief executive officer of Prada Americas, said, “We are very pleased to introduce our holiday 2022 women’s and men’s collections in North America at Saks Fifth Avenue’s iconic New York flagship store. As we continue to further expand our partnership, this is another opportunity to engage with existing and new clients by offering curated access to our collections.”

Prada has taken over the center six windows at Saks Fifth Avenue.

Saks is the first to feature Prada’s holiday collection with shops-in-shop and installations on the ground floor (women’s and men’s ready-to-wear and accessories), third floor (women’s rtw and accessories) and sixth floors (men’s rtw and accessories). It is the first time that Saks is offering Prada men’s for a limited time frame from Tuesday to Oct. 31.

The women’s and men’s holiday collection will also be sold on saks.com from Thursday through Oct. 30.

Prada’s men’s is being offered at Saks Fifth Avenue for a limited time frame.

