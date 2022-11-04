×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

EXCLUSIVE: Supreme Is Entering China Via Dover Street Market in Beijing

Lauder Said Still in the Running for Tom Ford

Riccardo Tisci Unveils First Design Under His Namesake Label in 17 Years

Saks Takes Its ‘Pulse’ on Holiday Shopping

A survey by the Saks.com luxury website suggests continued strength in business with luxury consumers with a little bit of softness coming from aspirational consumers.

The Saks 2022 holiday gift guide.
The Saks 2022 holiday gift guide.

Saks executives are feeling confident about the 2022 holiday season and have survey data supporting the sentiment.

Of the nearly 2,400 luxury shoppers participating in the “Saks Luxury Pulse,” 76 percent said they plan to spend the same or more on holiday shopping this year, down slightly from 79 percent last year.

Sixty-five percent said they plan to start holiday shopping before Thanksgiving, versus 68 percent of respondents who planned to shop pre-Thanksgiving last year. 

And 43 percent said they plan to shop mostly online with some in-store shopping this holiday season, compared to 50 percent last year.

“Despite an evolving economic environment, we’re pleased to see luxury consumers’ enthusiasm for shopping this holiday season, both for themselves and others,” said Marc Metrick, chief executive officer of Saks, the e-commerce company of the Saks Fifth Avenue brand. “As our customers go out, travel and celebrate the holiday season, we expect them to take advantage of opportunities for self-purchasing in addition to luxury gifting. We are confident they will turn to Saks for these occasions.”

The latest Saks Luxury Pulse surveyed online 2,376 U.S. luxury consumers, between Sept. 16 and 19. They were primarily Saks customers, but all were over the age of 18 and all opted to receive the survey. The Saks Luxury Pulse is conducted quarterly, developed by Saks and administered by a third party.

“We see continued strength with luxury consumers with a little bit of softness coming from the aspirational consumer,” Emily Essner, chief marketing officer of Saks, told WWD. She defined the aspirational customer as those with household incomes of $100,000 or less.

Holiday 2021 for Saks and other retailers was strong, but recent industry organizations and analysts project much smaller gains for holiday 2022, and flattish or only slight gains when factoring the impact of inflation. The National Retail Federation forecasts that holiday sales in the U.S. will grow between 6 and 8 percent over 2021, to between $942.6 billion and $960.4 billion. Last year’s holiday sales grew 13.5 percent over 2020 and totaled $889.3 billion, shattering previous records. 

Cowen & Co. recently stated in a report that “holiday 2022 is shaping up to be a very different dynamic than 2021 given a multitude of macro pressures that are likely to negatively impact the level of holiday consumer spending versus prior years along with heightened inventory levels across the sector which have begun to trigger a ramp up in promotional markdowns.” 

Consumer spending slowed sharply in July, raising fears that the U.S. will enter into a recession and Macy’s, Nordstrom and Kohl’s in their second-quarter reports reduced forecasts for the year. 

However, Saks executives don’t expect a big change from last year to 2022 in the holiday outcome, with its luxury clientele. “With the most recent results closely in line with our findings from last year’s survey, we see that the vast majority of luxury consumers remain excited and ready to shop for the holidays, even amid a different economic landscape,” Essner said. Overall, findings from the latest Saks Luxury Pulse “feel very consistent” to the survey’s findings a year ago, she added.

The latest Saks Luxury Pulse indicates that 24 percent of luxury shoppers are planning to split holiday shopping equally between online and stores, compared to 17 percent last year. For Essner, that 7 percent shift represents a significant turn to a more omnichannel approach to shopping among luxury customers.

“The Saks Luxury Pulse provides us with meaningful insights that allow us to understand our customer more deeply and how we can serve them better, with services like free shipping, same-day delivery, buy online, pick up in store,” Essner said.

“There is pent-up demand. People are making up for the time they lost during the pandemic. We are seeing that customers are very interested in getting dressed up for holiday parties or going on vacation,” said Essner. “There’s a lot of strength in clothing in men’s and women’s which customers want to buy and receive. Shoes is a top self-gifting category.”

In other findings from the Saks Luxury Pulse:

• When choosing where to shop, respondents said delivery and pickup options are their top priority, including free shipping and returns.

• Sixty-one percent of respondents say they will shop for new holiday attire, up significantly from 45 percent last year. 

• The percent of respondents who plan to dress up in formal attire this holiday season – 32 percent- doubled compared to last year’s 16 percent. 

• When asked about their holiday plans, 50 percent of respondents said they plan to attend and/or host a holiday party and 27 percent said they plan to go on vacation to a tropical or ski destination.

• When it comes to gifting, respondents said they want to give gift cards (69 percent), clothes (64 percent) and hobbies such as books, handcrafted items, movies (51 percent).

• When sharing what they wanted to receive as a gift, respondents chose clothes (48 percent), beauty and fragrance items (33 percent) and wine and spirits (33 percent). 

• Respondents are most interested in self-gifting shoes (39 percent), handbags (28 percent) and beauty and fragrance items (27 percent).

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

