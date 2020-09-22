Saks Fifth Avenue is getting in on the voter action.

In honor of National Voter Registration Day, Saks is launching “Register to Vote at Saks” at its New York flagship store and online.

Teaming up with nonpartisan organizations HeadCount and Vote.org, Saks is using its platform to help people prepare for the upcoming election. The retailer will also dedicate its Fifth Avenue window display to call upon people to vote while acknowledging relevant historic milestones.

“While we have a longstanding history of platforming a number of meaningful causes, using our influence to drive home the importance of voting and encouraging our communities to take action is first,” said Emily Esser, chief marketing officer of Saks. “We are pleased to be a part of a movement that inspires Americans to get involved and make their voices heard.”

As part of the initiative, Saks will make Election Day a paid holiday for all U.S. corporate associates. In addition, the company will work with associates in its stores, as well as distribution and fulfillment centers to coordinate schedules to enable them to get to the polls.

From today through Oct. 9 on the second floor of the New York flagship, people can register to vote, complete absentee ballot applications and check their registration status. Nonpartisan representatives from HeadCount will be onsite to explain the registration process and answer any voting-related questions.

In addition, visitors to Saks.com can also register to vote, check their registration status and access an absentee ballot application through technology provided by Vote.org. The online voting experience is offered as saks.com/registertovote.

As part of the program, influencer and activist Thania Peck of @CatcherInTheStyle will take over Saks’ Instagram as part of its #VoicesWithSaks series. Peck will take followers inside the store to demonstrate the registration process and discuss the significance of casting one’s vote. Peck will also provide followers with additional nonpartisan resources to make informed voting decisions.

Saks’ six windows on Fifth Avenue will spell out “Vote” and are designed to highlight key milestones over the course of U.S. voting history. Among the highlights will be the 19th Amendment granting many women the right to vote in 1920; 1965’s Voting Rights Act, removing discriminatory barriers that kept many people of color from voting; the 1971 passing of the 26th Amendment, lowering the voting age to 18, and the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, ensuring all polling stations are accessible to voters with disabilities.

In addition, the final two windows encourage visitors to exercise their right to vote in the 2020 election. The window design will be on display through Oct. 9.

“Dedicating physical space within our iconic New York flagship, including our Fifth Avenue windows, provides an opportunity to make a powerful statement and raise awareness among our New York community. And we are going beyond the New York flagship by offering digital content and resources to further this important message online.,” said Esser.

She said Saks will be spreading awareness of the online platform created in partnership with Vote.org through dedicated Saks.com e-mails, advertising and its social media channels to ensure the experience and resources are accessible across the country, she added.