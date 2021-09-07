Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

LaQuan Smith Is in An Empire State of Mind

Fashion

Highlights from a Special Edition of Milan Design Week

Fashion

Moore From New York: Welcome to New York Fashion Week, the Same but Different

CEO To Vendors: The Re-Engineered Saks Fifth Avenue is “Winning”

Saks Fifth Avenue's new business model has sparked controversy though Marc Metrick has a reassuring message for the fashion industry.

It’s so far, so good, for the recently reengineered Saks Fifth Avenue.

At least that’s what Marc Metric, chief executive officer of the luxury e-commerce company known as Saks, contends in his latest quarterly letter to vendors.

Six months ago, Saks Fifth Avenue was split into two separate companies, one for saksfifthavenue.com which is now called Saks, and another for the Saks store fleet, now called SFA.

“The accelerated growth in both channels coupled with our continued frictionless omni-channel experience shows early signals that our new model is winning with the consumer,” Metrick wrote in the letter, dated Sept. 7, a copy of which was obtained by WWD.

“Despite the recent increase of COVID-19 cases, business has remained strong. That being said, like all of you, we are closely monitoring the situation with cautious optimism,” he wrote.

Saks Fifth Avenue’s division into separate e-commerce and stores companies has drawn criticism from certain retail experts, who see the split as overly complicated, involving a great deal of administrative detail, and undermining efforts to create more seamless experiences for omni-channel shoppers. Some also view it as a sign that Hudson’s Bay Co., owner of Saks Fifth Avenue, Hudson’s Bay and Saks Off5th, sees a big future in dot.com while having diminished expectations for the stores. Hudson’s Bay and Off5th have also split their dot.com and store operations into separate companies.

However, Metrick and other HBC executives have argued that HBC’s new business model for its brands doesn’t impair the customer experience and that scores of service agreements ensure smooth cooperation and integrations between the dot.com and store operations. They also say the strategy puts a spotlight on the value of Saks’ e-commerce business. As reported, Insight Partners made a $500 million minority equity investment in the Saks e-comm site, valuing it at $2 billion. Saks.com is being positioned for a possible initial public offering. The 40-store Saks Fifth Avenue fleet, known as SFA, remains wholly-owned by HBC.

Metrick wrote in the letter that the Saks team “works closely with our partners at SFA…to deliver a frictionless customer experience.” SFA oversees all marketing and merchandising strategies for both channels.

“This model works as proven by some key stats from the quarter: nearly 50 percent of ecommerce returns were made in stores and approximately 30 percent of online orders were fulfilled by stores,” Metrick indicated.

Marc Metrick
Marc Metrick courtesy shot.

HBC no longer reports its sales and earnings publicly, so Metrick’s quarterly letters are intended to give vendors some idea of how Saks and SFA are performing. The latest letter indicates that during the second quarter:

*Online sales on a gross merchandising value basis increased by 82 percent over 2019.

* Site traffic was up 80 percent to 2019.

* New customer counts online were up 85 percent to 2019.

“It’s important to note that we’ve seen improvement across all categories of business, with the strongest growth in men’s, women’s accessories and fragrance. Women’s apparel experienced significant growth as the category continues to rebound from the previous year,” Metrick wrote.

With the SFA store fleet during Q2:

* Comp sales on a gross merchandising value basis were up by 29 percent  from the 2019 period, driven by “a marked increase” in productivity among style advisors.

* Top-performing locations were Atlanta; Beachwood, N.J.; Philadelphia, and Chicago.

* Men’s, women’s shoes and handbags performed particularly well.

The Fifth Avenue flagship in Manhattan is “rebounding” and improving its performance and traffic each month, Metrick wrote.

He also indicated that the Saks e-commerce fulfillment network is expanding with a third fulfillment center, in Middletown, Pa., which will be operated in partnership with GXO Logistics, beginning this month. “This facility will enable us to better meet the higher demand of our business and to quickly deliver orders to our customers throughout the holiday season,” he said.

He noted that Saks Fifth Avenue opens a store at the American Dream retail and entertainment complex in East Rutherford, N.J., on Sept. 17 and will “deliver our experience to a new group of customers, further our brand awareness and be a part of an innovative destination.” The Saks store fleet is headed up by Larry Bruce.

Metrick said Saks is advancing personalized service and investing more in top-of-funnel marketing tactics, including scaling investments in social media, podcast advertising and connected TV.

“We’ve also continued to focus on enabling one-to-one interactions with a number of key initiatives – launching additional trigger email programs informing customers of new products, enhancing product recommendations, optimizing frequency of email communications and furthering our advanced measurement capabilities,” Metrick wrote.

He said Saks has started hosting in-person events again, ensuring website and app stability, optimizing search, product and cart pages, and that the recent introduction of Klarna, a buy now, pay later service, has been exceeding expectations by driving conversion and bringing in new customers.

In June, Saks Fifth Avenue unveiled its diversity, equity and inclusion roadmap and established “The New Wave at Saks,” a designer accelerator program supported by Mastercard. The program seeks to develop “high-potential independent brands,” which Metrick said will be showcased in the Saks Fifth Avenue channels this month.

CEO Letter to Vendors: The Re-Engineered

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

CEO Letter to Vendors: The Re-Engineered

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

CEO Letter to Vendors: The Re-Engineered

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

CEO Letter to Vendors: The Re-Engineered

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

CEO Letter to Vendors: The Re-Engineered

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

CEO Letter to Vendors: The Re-Engineered

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

CEO Letter to Vendors: The Re-Engineered

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

CEO Letter to Vendors: The Re-Engineered

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

CEO Letter to Vendors: The Re-Engineered

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

CEO Letter to Vendors: The Re-Engineered

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

CEO Letter to Vendors: The Re-Engineered

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

CEO Letter to Vendors: The Re-Engineered

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

CEO Letter to Vendors: The Re-Engineered

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

CEO Letter to Vendors: The Re-Engineered

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

CEO Letter to Vendors: The Re-Engineered

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

CEO Letter to Vendors: The Re-Engineered

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

CEO Letter to Vendors: The Re-Engineered

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

CEO Letter to Vendors: The Re-Engineered

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

CEO Letter to Vendors: The Re-Engineered

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

CEO Letter to Vendors: The Re-Engineered

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
CEO Letter to Vendors: The Re-Engineered

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

CEO Letter to Vendors: The Re-Engineered

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

CEO Letter to Vendors: The Re-Engineered

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

CEO Letter to Vendors: The Re-Engineered

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

CEO Letter to Vendors: The Re-Engineered

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

CEO Letter to Vendors: The Re-Engineered

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

CEO Letter to Vendors: The Re-Engineered

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

CEO Letter to Vendors: The Re-Engineered

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

CEO Letter to Vendors: The Re-Engineered

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

CEO Letter to Vendors: The Re-Engineered

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

CEO Letter to Vendors: The Re-Engineered

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

CEO Letter to Vendors: The Re-Engineered

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

CEO Letter to Vendors: The Re-Engineered

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

CEO Letter to Vendors: The Re-Engineered

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

CEO Letter to Vendors: The Re-Engineered

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

CEO Letter to Vendors: The Re-Engineered

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

CEO Letter to Vendors: The Re-Engineered

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad