Saks Off 5th Enhances Delivery Service

The Saks Off 5th website, which sells luxury fashion at off-price, has launched a “Guaranteed Delivery Date” service providing a delivery date for an order at the time of checkout.

Before, there was a three- to five-day window for the delivery and shoppers had to wait until their order was shipped to have visibility on the arrival date.

For thousands of items on Saksoff5th.com, but not all items, customers can see a specific delivery date whether browsing on a product detail page or at checkout. A concrete delivery date is being provided for all possible shipping methods, allowing customers to select the delivery date and cost option that best suits them.

“Before Guaranteed Delivery Date, SaksOff5th.com customers were presented with a standard delivery time frame for each item, regardless of destination, which meant items shipping to New York, Seattle or Hawaii all had the same shipping period of three to five business days,” said Shivi Shankaran, chief operating officer of SaksOff5th.com. “With our new logistics capabilities now in place, we’re able to analyze all of the many factors that go into estimating a delivery date, such as where the product is, where it needs to go, who can help us deliver, and provide a concrete date for when customers will receive their package based on when they order.”

Shankaran said SaksOff5th.com was “introducing a customer-centric approach to our delivery experience” and making the shopping experience easier.

The delivery offering was made possible through in-house technology development, fulfillment center enhancements and carrier diversification, which includes a partnership with Shipium, a shipping and fulfillment technology platform. In 2021, SaksOff5th.com began working to diversify its carrier network to get customers their orders faster and with greater efficiency. Off 5th utilizes multiple regional carriers.

The off-pricer also indicated that by introducing the Guaranteed Delivery Date service at the start of the holiday season, shipping deadlines for Christmas have been extended by three days, giving customers more time to find gifts.

Additionally, SaksOff5th.com has launched new shipping methods for customers this holiday, including expedited and next-day delivery.

If a guaranteed delivery date is available, it appears in the checkout window with an associated date and delivery charge. It will be accompanied by an “order in” countdown timer – for the guaranteed delivery date to apply, the order must be placed before the expiration of the countdown timer.

When a guaranteed delivery date is not available, an estimated delivery date range, rather than a specific date, is shown.

If SaksOff5th.com fails to meet its guaranteed delivery date, Off 5th will refund the delivery charge, subject to certain terms and conditions outlined by the company.