Wednesday's Digital Daily: November 9, 2022

Business

Ferragamo’s Gobbetti Touts Davis’ Designs

Business

From Kohl’s to Levi’s, the Ripple Effect of Michelle Gass’ CEO Switch

Fashion

The 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards: Celebrities, Glamour, Glitz – and Let’s Not Forget the Fashion Designers

Saks Off 5th Enhances Delivery Service

Instead of being given a three- to five-day window of delivery, Saksoff5th.com shoppers can now get a concrete delivery date at checkout.

A SaksOff5th.com homepage.
The Saks Off 5th website, which sells luxury fashion at off-price, has launched a “Guaranteed Delivery Date” service providing a delivery date for an order at the time of checkout.

Before, there was a three- to five-day window for the delivery and shoppers had to wait until their order was shipped to have visibility on the arrival date. 

For thousands of items on Saksoff5th.com, but not all items, customers can see a specific delivery date whether browsing on a product detail page or at checkout. A concrete delivery date is being provided for all possible shipping methods, allowing customers to select the delivery date and cost option that best suits them.

“Before Guaranteed Delivery Date, SaksOff5th.com customers were presented with a standard delivery time frame for each item, regardless of destination, which meant items shipping to New York, Seattle or  Hawaii all had the same shipping period of three to five business days,” said Shivi Shankaran, chief operating officer of SaksOff5th.com. “With our new logistics capabilities now in place, we’re able to analyze all of the many factors that go into estimating a delivery date, such as where the product is, where it needs to go, who can help us deliver, and provide a concrete date for when customers will receive their package based on when they order.”

Shankaran said SaksOff5th.com was “introducing a customer-centric approach to our delivery experience” and making the shopping experience easier.

The delivery offering was made possible through in-house technology development, fulfillment center enhancements and carrier diversification, which includes a partnership with Shipium, a shipping and fulfillment technology platform. In 2021, SaksOff5th.com began working to diversify its carrier network to get customers their orders faster and with greater efficiency. Off 5th utilizes multiple regional carriers.

The off-pricer also indicated that by introducing the Guaranteed Delivery Date service at the start of the holiday season, shipping deadlines for Christmas have been extended by three days, giving customers more time to find gifts.

Additionally, SaksOff5th.com has launched new shipping methods for customers this holiday, including expedited and next-day delivery.

If a guaranteed delivery date is available, it appears in the checkout window with an associated date and delivery charge. It will be accompanied by an “order in” countdown timer – for the guaranteed delivery date to apply, the order must be placed before the expiration of the countdown timer.

When a guaranteed delivery date is not available, an estimated delivery date range, rather than a specific date, is shown.

If SaksOff5th.com fails to meet its guaranteed delivery date, Off 5th will refund the delivery charge, subject to certain terms and conditions outlined by the company.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

