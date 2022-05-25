Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: May 24, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Etro Names Marco De Vincenzo New Creative Director

Men's

Dedicated Menswear Shows Are Making a Comeback

Business

Patrice Louvet Keeps Moving Ralph Lauren Higher

Saks Off 5th Remakes Its Loyalty Program

The new program reflects more aggressive marketing at the upscale off-pricer and greater awareness of what customers want.

From the Off 5th Rewards campaign.
From the Off 5th Rewards campaign.

Saks Off 5th has remade its loyalty program in a bid to capture a wider audience, encourage repeat shopping and simplify the process of compiling and using points for purchases.

The new program, called Off 5th Rewards, launched Wednesday. It’s tender-neutral, designed with a tier structure that executives say is easy to understand, and replaces the “More” loyalty program that was phased out.

“Off 5th Rewards was designed directly as a result of customer feedback,” Sara Griffin, senior vice president of marketing for Saks Off 5th, said in an interview.

“We conducted in-depth market research over the last year or so to understand our core customer and how they want to shop with us,” Griffin said. “It’s an opportunity to appeal to a younger, more fashion-minded customer who really wants access to luxury. Seventy percent of our core customers are part of one or more loyalty programs.”

Related Galleries

Griffin said shoppers spend three times as much when they are part of a loyalty program.

“Customers said it had to be a tender-neutral program. They wanted it to be easy to achieve status in the program, so we designed Rewards so most of them will get to the second tier within two purchases.”

Off 5th’s research also reaffirmed what retailers already know, that shoppers want free shipping, free returns and early access to sales. “We sell such brands as Off White, Missoni and Golden Goose, where the inventory is limited so getting early access to those sales is really valuable,” Griffin said. Generally, merchandise at Off 5th is sold at 40 to 60 percent off regular prices, every day, though it depends on the brand.

“The More program worked in the past. Off 5th Rewards is much more responsive.”

Being tender-neutral means customers don’t have to sign up and use a Saks credit card, which can be used for shopping at Saks Fifth Avenue and Saks Off 5th. Some other off-pricers that have loyalty programs require using the store card. “Nearly 90 percent of Saks Off 5th customers shared with us that they would be interested in participating in a tender-neutral program,” said Griffin.

Asked in the inflationary climate whether loyalty programs are even more important, Griffin responded, “Off-price has a proven ability to succeed in good and bad times. In the last recession off-price thrived. During inflationary times, the value we can provide customers is unparalleled.”

Many consumers choose to ignore participating in loyalty programs because they find them confusing or tedious.

“Simplicity is certainly an issue we heard about in our customer research,” said Griffin. “The program has to be easy to understand and compelling. We tried to make the tier structure easy to understand, so the customer understands what they are getting out of the program.”

Through the tender-neutral Off 5th Rewards program, customers earn points for every dollar spent at saksoff5th.com, on the Saks Off 5th mobile app or at 100 Saks Off 5th stores, with points earned per dollar increasing with tier status. Once a customer accrues 500 points, they receive a $5 reward, redeemable in-store or online. They also get free shipping and access to member-only sales and events. The launch of the loyalty program is being supported through in-store and online marketing, including email, organic and paid social, display and site advertising.

The loyalty program has three status tiers based on annual spending:

  • Star ($0 to $299) — Members receive two points for every $1 spent, a birthday reward and access to bonus promotions.

  • Icon ($300 to $1,499) — Members receive three points for every $1 spent, a birthday reward, free standard shipping and access to bonus promotions, members-only sales and events.

  • Official ($1,500+) — Members earn four points for every $1 spent, a free birthday reward, free expedited shipping, access to bonus promotions, members-only sales and events and a gift.

  • In other marketing moves, Off 5th rebranded last March when it introduced the tag line, “Where Fashion Takes Off,” and began to emphasize inclusiveness, diversity and cultivating self-expression. “We have really increased our marketing spend to increase brand awareness,” Griffin said at the time, without disclosing the marketing spend in dollars.

In June 2021, Saks Off 5th split its e-commerce and store businesses into separate companies and Insight Partners invested $200 million into Off 5th, valuing it at roughly $1 billion. The investment supports increased marketing and enhancing digital capabilities, including improving fulfillment and logistics, support infrastructure and expanding the assortment.

The re-engineering of Off 5th mirrored the separation of the Saks Fifth Avenue brand into separate dot-com and brick-and-mortar businesses in March 2021. With that reengineering, Insight Partners invested $500 million into Saks Fifth Avenue, valuing it at $2 billion. Saks and Off 5th, along with Hudson’s Bay, are part of the Hudson’s Bay Co.’s portfolio of retail brands.

As reported in March, Off 5th conducted extensive market research, reaching 5,000 fashion and luxury shoppers, both current and prospective Off 5th customers. “The goal was to understand the mind-set of how they shop for luxury and how they live,” Griffin said.

“This core customer engages with brands, described shopping as a hobby, and fashion as a means of self-expression. They don’t want to wear a single designer. They want to mix and match pieces, with true luxury brands like Longchamp, to mainstream brands such as Adidas.”

This year, Off 5th sees adding about 300 brands to its assortment, and in the past two years added about 500, adding volume to the business, and such labels as Longchamp and Adidas as well as Brunello Cucinelli, Giuseppe Zanotti, Mansur Gavriel, Levi’s, Bally, Brooks Brothers, Skechers, Allen Edmonds, Eddie Bauer, Hush Puppies, Dr. Scholl’s and Tommy John.

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Saks Off 5th Remakes Its Loyalty

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Saks Off 5th Remakes Its Loyalty

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Saks Off 5th Remakes Its Loyalty

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Saks Off 5th Remakes Its Loyalty

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Saks Off 5th Remakes Its Loyalty

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Saks Off 5th Remakes Its Loyalty

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Saks Off 5th Remakes Its Loyalty

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Saks Off 5th Remakes Its Loyalty

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Saks Off 5th Remakes Its Loyalty

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Saks Off 5th Remakes Its Loyalty

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Saks Off 5th Remakes Its Loyalty

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Saks Off 5th Remakes Its Loyalty

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Saks Off 5th Remakes Its Loyalty

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Saks Off 5th Remakes Its Loyalty

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Saks Off 5th Remakes Its Loyalty

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Saks Off 5th Remakes Its Loyalty

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Saks Off 5th Remakes Its Loyalty

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Saks Off 5th Remakes Its Loyalty

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Saks Off 5th Remakes Its Loyalty

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Saks Off 5th Remakes Its Loyalty

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Saks Off 5th Remakes Its Loyalty

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Saks Off 5th Remakes Its Loyalty

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Saks Off 5th Remakes Its Loyalty

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Saks Off 5th Remakes Its Loyalty

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Saks Off 5th Remakes Its Loyalty

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Saks Off 5th Remakes Its Loyalty

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Saks Off 5th Remakes Its Loyalty

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Saks Off 5th Remakes Its Loyalty

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Saks Off 5th Remakes Its Loyalty

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Saks Off 5th Remakes Its Loyalty

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Saks Off 5th Remakes Its Loyalty

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Saks Off 5th Remakes Its Loyalty

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Saks Off 5th Remakes Its Loyalty

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Saks Off 5th Remakes Its Loyalty

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Saks Off 5th Remakes Its Loyalty

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Saks Off 5th Remakes Its Loyalty

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad