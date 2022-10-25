×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: October 25, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Business

The Word on Tommy

Fashion

Michael Burke Delves Into the Psychology, and Craft, of Luxury

Saks Off 5th Chief Expects Strong Holiday Gift-giving

Paige Thomas said off-pricers traditionally perform well during challenging times.

Top holidays picks from Saks Off 5th.
Top holidays picks from Saks Off 5th. Courtesy

NEW YORK — Paige Thomas is a retailer, so she’s an optimist — it goes with the territory. But she’s also a realist, and the president and chief executive officer of Saks Off 5th knows that during challenging times, the off-price sector historically outperforms other retail channels.

“In turbulent times, off-price wins,” Thomas said during the company’s holiday preview event at the Crosby Hotel in New York City last week. Thomas, whose career includes stints at Nordstrom Rack, Kohl’s and Fred Meyer, said she believes Off 5th will have a good holiday season. “We’re optimistic,” she said. “After 30 years in the business, I know there’s always a holiday. And by focusing on gifts and providing value, that’s our differentiator to win.”

Related Galleries

Thomas, who took over the top spot in February of 2020, said unlike the off-pricers of the past, nearly all of the product in the Off 5th stores is “relevant, seasonally appropriate” merchandise purchased by a dedicated buying team, not leftovers that didn’t sell from the Saks Fifth Avenue flagships.

“Our sweet spot is modern luxury,” she said, “and making that accessible to our customer.”
She said the Saks Off 5th customer views shopping “as a hobby, loves brands,” and is seeking “incredible value.”

When she joined, Thomas said the assortment for the company that is valued at $1 billion was too narrow. So in the past two years, some 1,000 brands have been added to the mix. Today, high-end labels such as Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Burberry, Stella McCartney, Givenchy, Giorgio Armani, Bottega Veneta and hundreds more are offered on the Off 5th site and at its 100-plus retail stores.

Among the areas that were beefed up, she said, were the casual and athletic parts of the business. So Pure Navy, Spyder, Calvin Klein, Free People Movement and DKNY Sport for women and J. Lindeberg, Adidas, Puma, Bonobos Golf, New Balance and Greg Norman for guys are also part of the mix.

“Our core niche is designer luxury, but we have to have what people wear every day, too,” she said. “So we set out to identify the brands that are meaningful.”

While the bulk of sales continue to derive from womenswear, men’s is playing a bigger role these days.
“He’s very fashion savvy,” said Thomas, who had been the head menswear merchant for Nordstrom before joining Saks Off 5th. “This is the cool guy. He’s not wearing a head-to-toe suit or a tie but he’s wearing sneakers and loves a bit of street mixed with his denim. He’s a fun, fashion customer.”

In spring, Thomas said the company relaunched a brand campaign, Where Fashion Takes Off, where top labels such as Valentino and Dolce & Gabbana were featured in the ads. Thomas said the days when vendors restricted off-pricers from advertising their names is over.

“We have incredible partnerships to source goods,” she said. “The safest place for our brands to be is surrounded by their peers.”

Over the summer, she said Saks Off 5th launched Brand Flash where a curated assortment of brands, such as Gucci sunglasses, are offered for 24 to 72 hours only. “We really get a huge lift from that,” she said. “They’re not always huge discounts, but it’s a way to feature special merchandise and offer our customers treasure hunt finds.”

For holiday, Thomas said YSL and Golden Goose will be among the brands offered in special Brand Flash promotions.

In other holiday pushes, the retailer will offer an expanded assortment of fine jewelry, a category Thomas said “differentiates us in the off-price sector,” and the mix will include lab diamonds, which offer “high-carat weight at incredible value, which is a big trend in the market.” The retailer is also offering a Build Your Own option online where customers can create their own rings, necklaces, etc., by selecting the metal, the size of the stone, the shape, and other details. “Holiday will be a first for that,” she said. “And we think it’ll be good in spring as well.”

Other top gifts the retailer expects to do well for holiday include Stuart Weitzman’s Keelan boot; an Ugg shearling bucket hat; Gucci’s 55-mm square sunglasses; Valentino Voce Vita two-piece fragrance set, and Effy 14-karat yellow gold, onyx and diamond heart ring.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Saks Off 5th Chief Executive Expects Strong Holiday Gift-giving

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Saks Off 5th Chief Executive Expects Strong Holiday Gift-giving

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Saks Off 5th Chief Executive Expects Strong Holiday Gift-giving

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Saks Off 5th Chief Executive Expects Strong Holiday Gift-giving

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Saks Off 5th Chief Executive Expects Strong Holiday Gift-giving

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Saks Off 5th Chief Executive Expects Strong Holiday Gift-giving

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Saks Off 5th Chief Executive Expects Strong Holiday Gift-giving

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Saks Off 5th Chief Executive Expects Strong Holiday Gift-giving

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Saks Off 5th Chief Executive Expects Strong Holiday Gift-giving

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Saks Off 5th Chief Executive Expects Strong Holiday Gift-giving

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Saks Off 5th Chief Executive Expects Strong Holiday Gift-giving

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Saks Off 5th Chief Executive Expects Strong Holiday Gift-giving

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Saks Off 5th Chief Executive Expects Strong Holiday Gift-giving

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Saks Off 5th Chief Executive Expects Strong Holiday Gift-giving

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Saks Off 5th Chief Executive Expects Strong Holiday Gift-giving

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Saks Off 5th Chief Executive Expects Strong Holiday Gift-giving

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Saks Off 5th Chief Executive Expects Strong Holiday Gift-giving

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Saks Off 5th Chief Executive Expects Strong Holiday Gift-giving

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Saks Off 5th Chief Executive Expects Strong Holiday Gift-giving

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Saks Off 5th Chief Executive Expects Strong Holiday Gift-giving

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Saks Off 5th Chief Executive Expects Strong Holiday Gift-giving

Hot Summer Bags

Saks Off 5th Chief Executive Expects Strong Holiday Gift-giving

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Saks Off 5th Chief Executive Expects Strong Holiday Gift-giving

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Saks Off 5th Chief Executive Expects Strong Holiday Gift-giving

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Saks Off 5th Chief Executive Expects Strong Holiday Gift-giving

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Saks Off 5th Chief Executive Expects Strong Holiday Gift-giving

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Saks Off 5th Chief Executive Expects Strong Holiday Gift-giving

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Saks Off 5th Chief Executive Expects Strong Holiday Gift-giving

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Saks Off 5th Chief Executive Expects Strong Holiday Gift-giving

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Saks Off 5th Chief Executive Expects Strong Holiday Gift-giving

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Saks Off 5th Chief Executive Expects Strong Holiday Gift-giving

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Saks Off 5th Chief Executive Expects Strong Holiday Gift-giving

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Saks Off 5th Chief Executive Expects Strong Holiday Gift-giving

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Saks Off 5th Chief Executive Expects Strong Holiday Gift-giving

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Saks Off 5th Chief Executive Expects Strong Holiday Gift-giving

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Saks Off 5th Chief Executive Expects Strong Holiday Gift-giving

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Saks Off 5th Chief Executive Expects Strong Holiday Gift-giving

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Saks Off 5th Chief Executive Expects Strong Holiday Gift-giving

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Saks Off 5th Chief Executive Expects Strong Holiday Gift-giving

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Saks Off 5th Chief Executive Expects Strong Holiday Gift-giving

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Saks Off 5th Chief Executive Expects Strong Holiday Gift-giving

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Saks Off 5th Chief Executive Expects Strong Holiday Gift-giving

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Saks Off 5th Chief Executive Expects Strong Holiday Gift-giving

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad