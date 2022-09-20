×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: September 20, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Britain Bids Farewell to Queen Elizabeth II – at Westminster Abbey, in the Streets and Parks of London, and at Windsor

Business

Moncler Celebrates 70th Anniversary

Business

Ralph Lauren Accelerates, Sets Strategic Plan to Build on ‘Fortress Foundation’

Saks Off 5th on Resale: A Golden Opportunity

The off-pricer is building its assortment of pre-owned luxury fashion products through new partnerships.

The Saks Off 5th website is
On Saksoff5th.com, a page for pre-owned merchandise.

Among off-pricers, Saks Off 5th wants to dominate the resale sector.

The company has been building up a network of sources supplying pre-owned fashion since 2020 when it first partnered with LXR & Co., for pre-owned vintage handbags and luxury accessories from brands like Prada, Celine, Gucci and Louis Vuitton.

In July, Saks Off 5th partnered with Rent the Runway to sell pre-owned women’s apparel from the ready-to-wear assortment and last month Saks Off 5th launched with 2 Authenticators, which specializes in the resale of luxury handbags and small leather goods.

Related Galleries

With new and pre-owed combined, more than 1,000 brands were introduced over the last two years, the company said.

These partnerships enable Saks Off 5th to introduce brands it didn’t previously sell, expand selections from those already carried, tap a rapidly growing segment of customers seeking more value, and support the circular economy.

“In our journey for market share entirely within the luxury off-price space, we’ve been building out the core business in off-price, but we see resale as a huge opportunity,” Paige Thomas, president and chief executive officer of Saks Off 5th, told WWD in an exclusive interview. “Resale offers a real strong value proposition for Saks Off 5th customers. They are engaged in resale and overall 85 percent of respondents to a survey we conducted are comfortable to purchase resale from Off 5th.”

Saks Off 5th surveyed by email its adviser group, which includes more than 5,000 engaged customers.

“We’re still focused on luxury,” said Molly Taylor, chief merchant for Saks Off 5th, though she added that both Rent the Runway and Reflaunt have contemporary labels, that while still upscale, would not necessarily be considered true designer labels. “Reflaunt has some contemporary but leads with designer,” said Taylor.

“Customer response to our new partners in pre-owned has exceeded expectations,” said Taylor.

Asked what shoppers are gravitating to most in pre-owned, Taylor said: “We still see gravitation toward handbags and small leather goods, but as a general word, they are responding to fashion, to something unique that they can’t find anywhere else. Some of the best sell-throughs have been at Rent the Runway from edgier contemporary brands. Solace London (from Rent the Runway) is a very edgy brand. It’s had the sell-through of any brand in our Reflaunt launch. It almost completely sold out to the piece.” With Reflaunt, dresses has been the top-selling category so far, Taylor said.

To spotlight the pre-owned goods, the Off 5th website has navigation on its top right corner with the option to shop pre-owned by brand, category, or by Rent the Runway. If you are shopping by category or brand, pre-owned items will come up within those arrays.

“We are still really in the beginning of this in terms of the penetration of resale to our total business,” said Taylor. On the Off 5th website, as of Monday, there were about 1,100 pre-owned items for sale, though the item count changes very rapidly considering the speed on which Off 5th buys and sells merchandise, and the fluid and opportunistic nature of the off-price model.

According to Thomas, “Molly and her team are driving aggressive merchandise expansion” for new and pre-owned goods, getting hundreds of new items each week. The pre-owned merchandise is sold on Saksoff5th.com, with the exception of LXR merchandise being carried in more than 20 Off 5th stores.

The executives said they want to expand the pre-owned selections within the categories being offered and continue to have conversations with other suppliers in the sector.

“The launch of our partnership with Saks Off 5th is a momentous step in Reflaunt’s mission to ignite growth of the fashion industry with the resale of products that are already in the market and still hold tremendous value,” Stephanie Crespin, cofounder and CEO of Reflaunt, said in a statement.

According to the Boston Consulting Group, the resale market is growing two to three times faster than the retail sector, and by 2025 it will be a $50 billion business globally.

Saks Off 5th Driving Resale

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Saks Off 5th Driving Resale

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Saks Off 5th Driving Resale

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Saks Off 5th Driving Resale

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Saks Off 5th Driving Resale

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Saks Off 5th Driving Resale

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Saks Off 5th Driving Resale

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Saks Off 5th Driving Resale

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Saks Off 5th Driving Resale

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Saks Off 5th Driving Resale

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Saks Off 5th Driving Resale

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Saks Off 5th Driving Resale

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Saks Off 5th Driving Resale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Saks Off 5th Driving Resale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Saks Off 5th Driving Resale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Saks Off 5th Driving Resale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Saks Off 5th Driving Resale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Saks Off 5th Driving Resale

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Saks Off 5th Driving Resale

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Saks Off 5th Driving Resale

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Saks Off 5th Driving Resale

Hot Summer Bags

Saks Off 5th Driving Resale

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Saks Off 5th Driving Resale

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Saks Off 5th Driving Resale

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Saks Off 5th Driving Resale

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Saks Off 5th Driving Resale

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Saks Off 5th Driving Resale

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Saks Off 5th Driving Resale

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Saks Off 5th Driving Resale

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Saks Off 5th Driving Resale

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Saks Off 5th Driving Resale

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Saks Off 5th Driving Resale

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Saks Off 5th Driving Resale

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Saks Off 5th Driving Resale

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Saks Off 5th Driving Resale

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Saks Off 5th Driving Resale

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Saks Off 5th Driving Resale

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Saks Off 5th Driving Resale

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Saks Off 5th Driving Resale

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Saks Off 5th Driving Resale

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Saks Off 5th Driving Resale

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Saks Off 5th Driving Resale

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Saks Off 5th Driving Resale

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Saks Off 5th Driving Resale

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Saks Off 5th Driving Resale

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Saks Off 5th Driving Resale

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad