Saks Opens Pop-up in Aspen

Saks has opened an immersive pop-up in Aspen, Colo., this summer.

The shop will be open from Monday through July 29.

The pop-up, located at 516 East Hyman Avenue, features women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, swim, accessories and jewelry. To celebrate its arrival, Saks will host a VIP Weekend in Aspen with influencers, tastemakers and top clients from Thursday to July 24.

“We are excited to bring the Saks experience to life in Aspen for the first time through this immersive pop-up shopping destination,” said Marc Metrick, chief executive officer of Saks. “The Saks Aspen pop-up serves as a physical representation of our industry-leading digital platform, combining an expertly curated assortment of luxury fashion and the highly personalized customer service for which we are known. At Saks, we believe it is crucial to continue connecting with our customers through unique and intimate experiences that bridge the gap between our digital and physical offerings. We are committed to showing the full potential of Saks’ redefined luxury shopping ecosystem as we continue to evolve our business model for the future.”

The 2,000-square-foot pop-up features Alexander McQueen, Balmain, Bottega Veneta, Chloé, Celine, Farm Rio, Isaia, Johanna Ortiz, Khaite, Kiton, Loewe, Missoni, Off-White, Staud, Versace and Zimmermann, among others. The shop provides access to on-demand personal styling and fashion advice from Saks Stylists, as well as digital touch points providing access to saks.com. There are also Instagrammable moments, such as an ice cream cart from local purveyors and complimentary Saks-branded dog treats.

Saks pop-up in Aspen.

With a focus on luxury and adventure, the weekend getaway will feature private shopping appointments as the Saks Aspen Pop-up, horseback riding, yoga, spa treatments and special gifts. There will also be a welcome party at Casa Tua Aspen cohosted by Metrick and actress Zoey Deutch. Throughout the weekend, Saks will host additional events including a mountaintop picnic and a dinner with jewelry designer Anita Ko.

In addition, influencer and cofounder of Summer Fridays Marianna Hewitt will host a virtual event on Saks Live on Friday at 11 a.m. EST to give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the Saks Aspen pop-up and her top travel picks from the merchandise assortment.