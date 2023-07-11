Saks to Partner With Warner Bros. for Studios’ 100th Anniversary

Saks is partnering with Warner Bros. in honor of the studio’s centenary through branded merchandise, digital marketing and window displays.

As part of its partnership, Saks will launch a special “100 Years of Warner Bros.” collection with two brands from its designer accelerator program The New Wave at Saks, which amplifies diverse voices in the fashion industry. The Nalebe x Wonder Woman and Renowned x Space Jam lines are inspired by the designers’ favorite WB movies and bring the studio’s iconic storytelling and characters to life through the various pieces.

Saks and Warner Bros. also teamed to select summer styles and home picks from brands like Family First and Picnic Time, showcasing nostalgic references to popular Warner Bros. shows and movies like “Friends” and the Harry Potter movies. The collections are available for purchase on Saks.com starting Tuesday and in the Saks New York flagship in the coming weeks.

A special window installation highlighting select Warner Bros. franchise merchandise will be displayed at Saks’ New York flagship from July 26 through Aug. 9.

The WB partnership windows go into Saks’ flagship on July 26. courtesy of Saks.

“At Saks, we always strive to deliver an inspiring assortment to our customers that reflects the latest trends in fashion and culture, and our customers will be delighted to see their favorite film and television franchises brought to life with this wide-ranging collection. We’re especially proud to include two brands from our designer accelerator program, The New Wave at Saks, and continue efforts to support independent designers,” said Tracy Margolies, chief merchandising officer at Saks.

A campaign image featuring “Space Jam” for Warner Bros. 100th anniversary partnership at Saks.

Robert Oberschelp, general manager, North America and senior vice president, global franchise management and brand product, at Warner Bros. Discovery, said, “As we continue to celebrate Warner Bros.’ 100th anniversary this year, we’re excited to be joining forces again with Saks to curate a special merchandise collection paying homage to a century of extraordinary storytelling and entertainment. This collaboration is a testament to the legacy of Warner Bros and its impact on popular culture that captures the essence of the studios’ illustrious history, showcasing iconic characters and beloved franchises that have left a mark on generations of fans.”

Among the offerings are Picnic Times’ Quidditch beverage glass gift set, Hogwarts cutting board, slate serving tray and beverage glass gift set; “Friends” canvas and willow basket tote; Corkcicle-Harry Potter Gryffindor insulated tumbler; Nalebe-Wonder Woman platform sandals and denim bootie; Family First’s Tom & Jerry T-shirts and sweatshirts, and a Family First Warner Bros. 100 Varsity Jacket, sweatshirt and T-shirt. Merchandise retails from $35 to $900.

The Nalebe product will be featured in women’s shoes on the 8th floor, and the Renowned and Family First products will be featured together on the Men’s floor on 7.