Saks’ Spring Campaign Features Emma Roberts

The actress and producer will appear in content across Saks-owned channels and partner-owned editorial platforms.

Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts fronts Saks' spring campaign. Courtesy shot.

Saks has enlisted actress and producer Emma Roberts, star of the new hit film “Maybe I Do,” to front its spring campaign.

The campaign recognizes the spirit of individuality and inspires customers to express their identities through luxury fashion.

The campaign highlights an assortment of spring fashion and accessories from well-known brands and emerging designers in content across Saks-owned channels and partner-owned editorial platforms. The content includes interviews with the 31-year-old Roberts on The Edit, the Saks online editorial hub for fashion news and style inspiration, on Saks’ social media channels and in Saks’ Spring 2023 Fashion Book.

Emma Roberts on the cover of The Fashion Book.

To celebrate the campaign launch and kick-off of New York Fashion Week, Saks is holding an event cohosted by Saks chief executive officer Marc Metrick and Roberts.

“As the leading voice in luxury fashion, Saks is committed to inspiring our customers through unique and compelling content,” said Emily Essner, chief marketing officer, Saks. “Emma shares Saks’ relatable approach to luxury fashion and we know her fresh perspective on everyday dressing will resonate with our customers.”

Each season, Saks showcases the trends and most sought-after styles on the Saks It List. For spring 2023, these include Bare It All, Minimalist Tailoring, Utility Dressing, Clear Sequins, Head-to-Toe Denim, and the Carryall Tote Bag.

Photographed by Ukrainian-American photographer Sasha Samsonova at the Hearst House in Los Angeles, Roberts is shown wearing a selection of the season’s top looks such as a playful sequin strapless dress by Brandon Maxwell, a matching floral set by Christopher John Roberts, and platform sandals by Prada. Styled by Brit Elkin and Kara Smith, Roberts also sports ready-to-wear and accessories by Altuzarra, Bottega Veneta, Celine, Ferragamo, and Saks Fifth Avenue Collection.

Emma Roberts for Saks.

In an exclusive interview on The Edit, Roberts discusses how she incorporates this season’s trends into her everyday wardrobe and how she has adapted her personal style to dress for the many aspects of her life. In videos on the Saks Instagram (@saks) and YouTube (Saks) channels, Roberts shares her favorite spring styles from Saks for several events in her life including a wrap party, a day on set as a producer, a Sunday with her son and a Belletrist book club meeting. (Belletrist is the online book club community started by Roberts and her best friend, Karah Preiss.)

To further amplify the campaign, Saks is partnering with digital fashion publication Who What Wear on an online feature showcasing Roberts’ must-have spring selections from Saks, and will run ads in Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar and The New York Times.

On her must-have item to wear at all times, Roberts said, “Anything leopard. Any point in time, no matter what season it is, everyone should have at least one leopard item in their rotation whether it’s a jacket, a shoe or even a great pair of leopard print jeans.” On how her personal styles has evolved since becoming a mother, Roberts said, “It’s always hard to describe your own style because the way people see you and the way you see yourself can be so different. I’m trying to have more fun with fashion. I think there are times to be serious with it — and then times to just really mix it up.”

As reported, Saks.com is approaching $2 billion in annual sales, according to sources, and has been fueled by Insight Partners’ $500 million minority equity investment in Saks.com in 2021, in conjunction with the reengineering of Saks Fifth Avenue into two separate companies — the e-commerce business, which is known as Saks, and the physical stores, known as SFA.

In a recent WWD interview, Metrick said that Saks has grown its customer count 60 percent since pre-pandemic. Online, they picked up 2.7 million customers, and their total number of omnichannel customers, who shop online and in their stores, is up 43 percent since 2019. “Those are big numbers. This is a strategy that is working. In 2016, 2017, we weren’t seeing that kind of lift in all channels,” said Metrick.

