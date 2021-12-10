Saks’ Update to Vendors: Strong Q3 Followed by Record Black Friday

Saks Fifth Avenue had a strong third quarter and sees momentum continuing this holiday season, bringing some initial confidence to the company that its reengineered business model operating with separate e-commerce and store companies is working out.

That’s the essence of the latest quarterly letter to vendors from Marc Metrick, chief executive officer of the Saks e-commerce business, a copy of which was obtained by WWD.

In March Saks disclosed that it split the Saks Fifth Avenue store fleet and saks.com into separate companies, and that Insight Partners, a venture capital and private equity firm, made a $500 million minority equity investment in the Saks e-commerce business, valuing it at $2 billion. The company believes the split will enable the dot-com business to grow faster and become more profitable, potentially go public, and that consumers won’t notice that the Saks brand is divided into two separate companies.

“With the end of the holiday season right around the corner, we remain highly optimistic about our performance and growth trajectory,” Metrick wrote in his letter dated Dec. 10, which provided vendors a selective array of performance metrics for the third quarter for both saks.com and the Saks Fifth Avenue stores, as well as a business outlook.

For the third quarter ended Oct. 30, “On a gross merchandise value basis, online sales increased 56 percent over 2020 and 84 percent over 2019, driven by higher site traffic, sales conversion and inventory,” Metrick wrote. “Traffic was up 32 percent [compared] to 2020 and 88 percent to 2019, and new customer counts grew by 54 percent to 2020 and 122 percent to 2019. Sales across all merchandise categories grew with standout performance in men’s, women’s accessories and eveningwear, and beauty and fragrance.”