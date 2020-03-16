@jlo is designing footwear in her spare time. ⁣⁣ ⁣ Jennifer Lopez's footwear range, being launched at @DSW stores and DSW.com today, includes sky-high sandals, sexy stilettos, boots, booties and sneakers.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ “The shoe thing for me goes deep, it goes deeper than ‘I love shoes,'” Lopez said in an interview.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ “When I was a little girl, I used to look to my idols and wish I could have their jacket or their outfit or their jewelry or their shoes, and it was always so expensive and we could never do that. At DSW, we can do that with quality and high fashion,” she said. Her JLO Jennifer collection retails from $59 to $189.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ On the heels of “Hustlers,” her Super Bowl halftime performance and her role on “World of Dance,” where she’s executive producer and a judge, along with being the face this season of Coach, Versace and Guess, Lopez was asked about any new projects and how she’s dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ “It’s such a scary, tricky rime right now. I’m going to be working from home the next few weeks, working on scripts and branding. In the meantime, trying to make lemonade out of lemons, and enjoy the time with the kids and just trying to stay positive and do all we can as a family to help in this situation and quarantine and set the right example,” she said.⁣ ⁣ Tap the link in bio for more of our interview with @jlo.⁣ ⁣ Report: @lisajlockwood ⁣ ⁣ —⁣ #wwdfashion⁣ #jlo⁣ #shoes⁣ #dsw⁣