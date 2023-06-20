Saks to Introduce Exclusive Balmain Beach-themed Capsule and First Global Handbag Shop

Balmain is all set for beach getaways.

Saks will launch an exclusive beach-themed capsule collection by Balmain on Tuesday. It will also unveil its first handbag shop-in-shop at the Saks Fifth Avenue flagship in New York.

The Balmain Beach capsule consists of women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, handbags and shoes created exclusively for Saks. The collection was inspired by Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing’s memories of summer escapes to beaches in the South of France while growing up in Bordeaux. Playing on some of the most popular looks from recent Balmain collections, the capsule blends house signatures with the spirit of a European beach getaway.

A women’s look from Balmain’s beach-themed capsule exclusively for Saks. courtesy shot.

To celebrate the launch, Saks Fifth Avenue New York will present two immersive visual displays dedicated to the collection from Tuesday through July 3. The installation, which is titled Summer Sensation, will incorporate a vivid warm color gradient, dimmed lighting and reflective materials to depict a peaceful sunset scene. They will be located on the main floor housing handbags and on the third floor housing women’s designer ready-to-wear.

A men’s look from Balmain’s beach-themed capsule for Saks. courtesy shot.

At the same time, Balmain has opened its first handbag shop-in-shop at the flagship as part of the brand’s continued focus on its handbag business.

The beach capsule will be carried on Saks.com and Saks stores in New York; Beverly Hills; Bal Harbour, Boca Raton, Palm Beach and Naples, Florida; Atlanta, and Phoenix.

Tracy Margolies, chief merchandising officer at Saks, said, “We are thrilled to expand our long-standing partnership with Balmain with this limited-edition capsule collection and the brand’s first handbag shop at our New York flagship. Balmain and Olivier Rousteing are forces in luxury fashion, and we know our customers will be excited to have this exclusive access to these new offerings from of the most sought-after names in the industry. We are honored that Balmain chose to partner with Saks to bring these two important initiatives to life.”

Rousteing said, “Beach holidays spent with close friends and family have always been important for me. While growing up in Bordeaux, summer meant long days on beautiful beaches in Biarritz, Arcachón and Saint Jean de Luz. Today, my August breaks with friends in Greece and Sicily are my favorite moments of the year — allowing me to relax, recharge and just enjoy the sun, waves and evenings. This collection, prepared exclusively for Saks, channels some of the great memories that I have of those all-too-short summer escapes. Riffing on some of the most popular looks of recent Balmain collections, my team and I have blended together house signatures with the optimistic and sensual spirit of a European beach get-away.”

Emily George, president, Americas, at Balmain, added. “The growth of Balmain handbags is a key priority for our business, as is our long-standing partnership with Saks across all categories, so the flagship in New York City is the perfect home to launch our first global Balmain handbag shop.”

Rousteing, who was appointed creative director of Balmain in 2011 when he was only 24, has been having a busy season. The designer was in New York last month where he was honored at The New School’s annual Parsons Benefit. Balmain has been raising its profile across the U.S. as it prepares to open stores in Houston and Atlanta in July, Dallas in September, and Costa Mesa, California, in October.