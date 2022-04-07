Saks Unveils Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace Windows at Flagship

NEW YORK — Saks Fifth Avenue is dedicating its Fifth Avenue windows to Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace, which is opening an outpost at the Rink at Rockefeller Center in New York on April 15.

The windows will be unveiled to the public Thursday and will remain up until the evening of April 18.

Founded in 1979 by Ian “Flipper” Ross, Flipper’s began as a family-owned and operated roller rink in Los Angeles. It will operate at Rockefeller Center through October.

Flipper’s was originally presided over by Ian “Flipper” Ross and Bunty Ross, who are parents of Liberty Ross, current cofounder and creative director, as well as a fashion model, who is married to record industry entrepreneur Jimmy Iovine.

Liberty Ross and the Saks Flipper’s windows. Luis Guillén for Saks Fifth Avenue

The Saks windows serve as a visual history of the brand’s journey from 1979 to 1981, when “Flipper’s,” in the heart of West Hollywood, was one of the West Coast’s hottest spots, where people would roller disco into the early hours. It came to an end a little more than two years later faced with code violations, fines and finally, looting.

The Saks team explored the visual archives of the original 1970s Flipper’s location. The window designs feature exclusive collages representing Flipper’s history with a fresh fashion representation. Flipper’s roller skates are styled with each look from designers such as Casablanca, Dolce & Gabbana, Frederick Anderson, Paco Rabanne, Sergio Hudson, Stella McCartney and Versace.

Proceeds from skate rentals at the newly opened Flipper’s location will benefit the Saks Fifth Avenue Foundation, whose mission is to make mental health a priority through targeted nonprofit partnerships that increase awareness and education, improve access to care and promote the tools and skills that build positive mental health. One dollar from each rental will benefit the foundation. Saks is also discussing opportunities throughout the year for smaller events at the rink. Since the pandemic began, skating has enjoyed a boom.

“At Saks, we utilize our platform to champion important causes and we are delighted Flippers will be donating a portion of skate rental proceeds to the Saks Fifth Avenue Foundation,” said Stephanie Maher, senior vice president of brand marketing at Saks. “This donation will help further our mission to make mental health a priority in every community.”