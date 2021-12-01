Skip to main content
Saks x The RealReal Pop-up Opens at Saks Fifth Avenue Brickell in Miami

Customers will have an opportunity to shop rare watches, coveted pieces and one-of-a-kind jewelry.

Saks X The RealReal pop-up at
The Saks x The RealReal pop-up at Saks Brickell in Miami. Kris Tamburello

The RealReal has opened a pop-up shop in time for the holidays within Saks Fifth Avenue’s Brickell store in Miami.

The Saks x The RealReal pop-up will offer customers one-on-one access to The RealReal experts for complimentary valuations and consignment appointments. In addition, customers can shop for rare watches, coveted pieces and one-of-a-kind jewelry.

Emily Essner, chief marketing officer at Saks, said, “This partnership gives our customers access to one-of-a-kind merchandise and services that make their lives easier, and is a perfect example of Saks’ commitment to delivering personalized luxury shopping experience and serving our customers’ total needs.”

The Saks x The RealReal pop-up will also give customers the opportunity to sell pieces they no longer wear. To reward customers for recirculating their luxury items, every first-time consignor at the Saks x The RealReal pop-up will also receive a $100 Saks gift card.

“Partnering with Saks gives us the opportunity to bring more people into the circular economy, helping shoppers understand the lasting value of their luxury investments and shop sustainably for unique pieces that reflect their personal style,” said Rati Sahi Levesque, president of The RealReal. “The ability to get insights and guidance from our experts is a core part of our store experience. We’re excited to bring that service to Saks customers and expand our presence in Miami.”

The RealReal is also opening its Watch Vault, offering a selection of ultra-rare watches, available to view in-person at both the pop-up at Saks Brickell and The RealReal stores.

The Saks x The RealReal pop-up is on the second level of Saks Brickell in Miami. It will remain open through Feb. 28.

 

