Salesfloor revealed the winners of its first annual “associates of the year awards” during a livestreamed event last week that put a “spotlight on store associates and store managers who are delivering personalized experiences for shoppers and building and nurturing relationships with consumers,” the company said.

Nominations were accepted over the summer. There are more than 45,000 store associates who use the mobile platform.

Janae Campbell, from Ba&sh in Arizona, won the “best customer experience” associate award while Amanda Adams, from a Bloomingdale’s in California, was given the “best omnichannel” associate award. Jennifer Buttler, from a Chico’s FAS store in Florida, won the “star associate of the year” award. The winners received a trophy and a copy of Ron Thurston’s book, “Retail Pride.”

Oscar Sachs, chief executive officer of Salesfloor, said the company was “proud of all the nominees, finalists and especially the winners of this year’s awards. It is such a privilege for us to be able to recognize them for their achievements.”

Sachs said there were more than 400 nominations, “each of them describing why the particular store associate should win the award. It was truly heartwarming to read through those testimonials, both because the stories were extremely inspiring and to see the incredible support between colleagues in the retail industry.”

The winners were then selected by the panel of judges, which included: Carl Boutet, chief strategist, Studio Rx and managing director of CQIC; Ann Joyce, former chief information officer and chief operating officer of Ralph Lauren, Aéropostale and Chico’s FAS; Bob Phibbs, ceo of The Retail Doctor; Cathy Hotka, principal at Cathy Hotka and Associates; Paula Levy, chief strategy officer of Demand Worldwide, and Ben Rodier, chief client officer at Salesfloor.

Along with revealing the winners, the livestreamed event featured a fireside chat with Boutet and Joyce. The two shared insights about how the pandemic impacted store associates as well as what store employees need to do to boost conversions while providing a more personalized customer experience.

