Salesforce’s just-released holiday season sales report pegs personalization and buy online, pickup in-store (BOPIS, which is also known as “click and collect”) as two key factors driving the success of online shopping this year. Smartphones will also play a key role.

Researchers at the company said mobile is expected to “dominate digital holiday sales, accounting for 70 percent of e-commerce traffic and 52 percent of orders placed.” They noted in their report that retailers who offer click and collect will likely “garner 28 percent more share of revenue during the last five days before Christmas.”

Other findings from their annual survey found that Generation Z are “3.5 times more likely than Baby Boomers to use emerging digital purchase touchpoints like social media, messaging platforms and voice.”

Rob Garf, vice president of strategy and insights for retail and consumer goods at Salesforce, said with six fewer days between Thanksgiving and Christmas “retailers will feel the pressure to create and fulfill demand before and after Cyber Week. That said, our data indicates a very strong digital season is ahead. Retailers that provide more personalized experiences, click-and-collect offerings and unbeatable prices, will be the ones that succeed this holiday season.”

The company said despite the tighter selling season, it is forecasting “sustained and solid U.S. digital commerce revenue growth this holiday season at 13 percent year-over-year, with total sales reaching a record $136 billion in the United States and $768 billion globally.”

In regard to Thanksgiving falling later on the calendar this year as compared to 2018, authors of the Salesforce report said sales will be “more evenly distributed throughout Cyber Week.”

“In fact, an increase in early-bird shopping on the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving will drive 19 percent [year-over-year] growth in global digital revenue,” Salesforce noted. “For Black Friday, digital revenue is forecast at $7.3 billion in the U.S. and $39.6 billion globally. Cyber Monday will bring in an additional $8.2 billion in the U.S. and $32.2 billion globally.”

This year, the holiday shipping deadline falls on Dec. 14, which will bolster retailers who offer BOPIS. “With 83 percent of shoppers planning to shop in a physical store this holiday season, the convenience of click and collect extends the digital purchasing and shopping window well beyond the shipping deadline,” Salesforce noted.