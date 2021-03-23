Sam Resnik has joined Proozy, an athleisure e-commerce site based in St. Paul, Minn., as director of product development, a new post.

Proozy sells brand-name overstock from previous seasons at discounted prices.

Resnik had been with G-III Apparel Group for close to 12 years. Most recently, he was sales manager for Marc New York Performance and before that served as the production manger for that division. Earlier he was an account executive for Calvin Klein Soft Accessories.

At Proozy, Resnik will be responsible for developing in-house brands for e-commerce, a new area of the business. He reports to Jeremy Segal, founder and chief executive officer of Proozy. Resnik will be based in New York.

Founded in 2015, Proozy sells women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories and footwear at heavily discounted prices from such leading brands as Nike, Under Armour, Birkenstock, Adidas, Puma, Icebreaker, Spyder and Oakley. The e-commerce site buys excess inventory and overstocked products from manufacturers and retailers.