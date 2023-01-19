×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: January 19, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Rick Owens Men’s Fall 2023

Business

South Korea Is Luxury’s Next Big Opportunity

Fashion

Rosalía Rocks the Louis Vuitton Show

Santa Monica Place to Install an Immersive Art Museum to Fill Empty Movie Theater Complex

When ArcLight Cinemas closed in 2000, there was a big space to fill at the Southern California shopping center.

Arte Museum by d'strict
An immersive experience at the upcoming Arte Museum at Santa Monica Place. Courtesy: Macerich

The COVID-19 pandemic devastated the movie theater industry with nationwide business dropping 35 percent in 2022 over recent pre-pandemic numbers.

With movie watchers staying home to stream films, Macerich, owner of the upscale Santa Monica Place shopping center, has decided to replace its ArcLight Cinemas tenant, which closed its 12-screen complex in 2020, with a different entertainment option.

The new tenant will be an immersive experience called Arte Museum, which will occupy the 48,000 square feet the movie theater left vacant.

Macerich expects the museum to attract 1 million visitors a year when it opens at the end of 2023 on the third floor of the shopping location, which sits just blocks from the Pacific Ocean in Santa Monica, California.

Related Galleries

“We were looking for something that would be unique and really bring something special to Santa Monica Place,” said Cory Scott, executive vice president, asset management, at Macerich, a publicly traded real estate investment trust with 44 properties. 

This will be the second location in the United States for Arte Museum, which was created by D’strict, a digital design company in South Korea. D’strict is opening its first U.S. location, occupying 25,000 square feet, in the coming months in Las Vegas.

A view inside Santa Monica Place. Courtesy: Macerich

Santa Monica Place, which opened in 1980 and later was purchased by Macerich in 1999, has had a lot of vacant space to fill recently. During the pandemic, ArcLight Cinemas closed its doors there and later announced it would not be reopening its venues due to financial problems caused by the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Bloomingdale’s, another major anchor tenant that used to occupy 100,000 square feet over two floors, left in 2021, after being at the shopping hub for 10 years.

The pandemic has been hard for shopping centers. For the first nine months ending Sept. 4, 2022, Macerich had a net loss of $67 million on revenues of nearly $631 million.

Macerich executives in charge of Santa Monica Place were introduced to D’strict and its digital art museum last spring and immediately were amazed by the kind of immersive artwork the digital design company produced. Not wanting to rely on just videos, Scott and two other Macerich executives flew to South Korea to get a first-hand view of the immersive digital art museum the company had opened in Seoul, the country’s capital.  

Inside the museum, Scott and his colleagues entered and stood inside a tall room where a video of a towering waterfall was projected on the walls and the scent of fresh water permeated the air. Each room inside the exhibit had a different digital display with different smells to go with it.

“We were in the museum for about five minutes, and we were blown away. We just looked at each other and said, ‘This is better than our best expectations,’ ” Scott said.

One of the museum’s interactive features is the table where images of animals pre-drawn on paper are colored in by visitors and then scanned into a device. The device projects the images, which come to life on the museum’s walls.  “You’re in a big round room and your animal parades around and does different things,” Scott said. “It’s just a really interactive, fun experience.”

D’strict is no stranger to the United States. In the summer of 2021, the company had two digital art projects shown in New York’s Times Square. In July, it converted a 30,000-square-foot electronic display board on the side of a building into a realistic 3D space showing waves crashing around a majestic blue whale. It was if the whale had suddenly popped up in the middle of the city.

In August, D’strict used the digital screens on the side of One Times Square to replicate a waterfall cascading down thousands of feet.  

It is that kind of interactive entertainment that is helping businesses attract attention. In recent years, retail malls have had to change their structures due to shifting shopping habits and the pandemic.

“It used to be your shopping center was dominated mostly by apparel categories,” Scott said. “Now we think of shopping centers as town centers. We now have entertainment. We have food and beverages. We’ve got offices in some locations, and we’re adding residential and hotels.”

Recently, Santa Monica Place, whose main tenants include Nordstrom, Louis Vuitton, Nike and Tory Burch, has been investing more in interactive entertainment concepts to complement the stores.

In September, former Victoria Secret’s model and TV personality Tyra Banks opened ModelLand in 10,000 square feet on the ground floor of the retail venue. It gives consumers a few hours to discover their inner model.   

Macerich said it will soon be announcing other projects to fill the empty Bloomingdale’s space. 

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Santa Monica Place to Add Immersive Art Museum for Movie Theater

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Santa Monica Place to Add Immersive Art Museum for Movie Theater

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Santa Monica Place to Add Immersive Art Museum for Movie Theater

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Santa Monica Place to Add Immersive Art Museum for Movie Theater

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Santa Monica Place to Add Immersive Art Museum for Movie Theater

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Santa Monica Place to Add Immersive Art Museum for Movie Theater

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Santa Monica Place to Add Immersive Art Museum for Movie Theater

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Santa Monica Place to Add Immersive Art Museum for Movie Theater

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Santa Monica Place to Add Immersive Art Museum for Movie Theater

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Santa Monica Place to Add Immersive Art Museum for Movie Theater

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Santa Monica Place to Add Immersive Art Museum for Movie Theater

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Santa Monica Place to Add Immersive Art Museum for Movie Theater

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Santa Monica Place to Add Immersive Art Museum for Movie Theater

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Santa Monica Place to Add Immersive Art Museum for Movie Theater

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Santa Monica Place to Add Immersive Art Museum for Movie Theater

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Santa Monica Place to Add Immersive Art Museum for Movie Theater

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Santa Monica Place to Add Immersive Art Museum for Movie Theater

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Santa Monica Place to Add Immersive Art Museum for Movie Theater

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Santa Monica Place to Add Immersive Art Museum for Movie Theater

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Santa Monica Place to Add Immersive Art Museum for Movie Theater

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Santa Monica Place to Add Immersive Art Museum for Movie Theater

Hot Summer Bags

Santa Monica Place to Add Immersive Art Museum for Movie Theater

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Santa Monica Place to Add Immersive Art Museum for Movie Theater

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Santa Monica Place to Add Immersive Art Museum for Movie Theater

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Santa Monica Place to Add Immersive Art Museum for Movie Theater

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Santa Monica Place to Add Immersive Art Museum for Movie Theater

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Santa Monica Place to Add Immersive Art Museum for Movie Theater

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Santa Monica Place to Add Immersive Art Museum for Movie Theater

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Santa Monica Place to Add Immersive Art Museum for Movie Theater

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Santa Monica Place to Add Immersive Art Museum for Movie Theater

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Santa Monica Place to Add Immersive Art Museum for Movie Theater

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Santa Monica Place to Add Immersive Art Museum for Movie Theater

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Santa Monica Place to Add Immersive Art Museum for Movie Theater

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Santa Monica Place to Add Immersive Art Museum for Movie Theater

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Santa Monica Place to Add Immersive Art Museum for Movie Theater

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Santa Monica Place to Add Immersive Art Museum for Movie Theater

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Santa Monica Place to Add Immersive Art Museum for Movie Theater

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Santa Monica Place to Add Immersive Art Museum for Movie Theater

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Santa Monica Place to Add Immersive Art Museum for Movie Theater

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Santa Monica Place to Add Immersive Art Museum for Movie Theater

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Santa Monica Place to Add Immersive Art Museum for Movie Theater

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Santa Monica Place to Add Immersive Art Museum for Movie Theater

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad