×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily:October 3, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Everything You Need to Know About the Technology Behind Bella Hadid’s Spray-on Dress

Fashion

Comme des Garçons Women’s RTW Spring 2023

Fashion

Hermès RTW Spring 2023

Save the Duck Opening First U.S. Store in SoHo

The Italian sustainable outerwear brand expects to add some 15 more stores in America over the next two to three years.

Save The Duck
Save The Duck Courtesy of Save The Duck/Anthony Friend

Save the Duck has landed in the U.S.

The Italian sustainable outerwear brand opens its first store in America Monday at 496 Broadway between Spring and Broome Streets in SoHo. It joins six other stores around the world — four in its home country as well as two in Asia — and is the first of many the brand plans to open over the next several years.

The New York City store will be the largest in the fleet at 1,500 square feet — the others are half that size — and will carry men’s, women’s and children’s outerwear as well as the lifestyle collections. The store’s assortment is centered around its outerwear made from Plumtech, a padding created from polyester fiber that mimics the fluffiness of down and is breathable, quick-drying and warm.

Related Galleries

Although outerwear still represents the bulk of the brand’s business, it offers sportswear as well, as the company moves toward becoming a four-season lifestyle brand. Some 80 percent of the fall collection is outerwear and 20 percent is sportswear, a mix that changes to 50-50 in the warmer months.

Like its apparel offering, the store’s design showcases the company’s commitment to environmentally friendly materials. The track LED lighting is made from recycled plastic that was extruded at a high temperature from a bespoke mold and treated with nontoxic varnish, while display platforms and counters are finished with a layer of natural rubber.

Save The Duck Courtesy of Save The Duck/Anthony Friend

Prices are also sharp when compared to the other outerwear specialists like Canada Goose and Moncler, with jackets starting at $195 and topping out at $795, more in line with a collection such as The North Face, whose products are more geared to the outdoors than the city streets.

“This has been a very important year for us, since we’re expanding in strategic new regions, as well as strengthening our presence in the markets where we’re already present,” said chief executive officer Nicolas Bargi. “I’m excited about the New York opening since it will be our first flagship in the USA, which is a key market for us. Our aim, in the medium-long term, is to accelerate our growth, reinforce the brand identity and its awareness globally. We also opened a 3,000-square-foot showroom overseeing Bryant Park last year. This will also showcase brand extensions as we launch them.”

Nicolas Bargi

Save the Duck opened a showroom on 40th Street last November to serve its wholesale clients and ready its retail push into the U.S. America currently represents about 25 percent of Save the Duck’s annual sales, which are expected to hit 65 million euros this year. It is the company’s largest export market along with Germany, Bargi said, and is growing in the double digits. Looking ahead, he expects the U.S. to perform better than the rest of the world as the customers here continue to embrace the brand’s sustainability message. It was this that prompted Bargi to make such a large investment in SoHo, he said. “SoHo went down for a while, but it’s coming back and I’m sure we will do well.”

Save the Duck sells at 250 retailers in the U.S., according to Loris Spadaccini, U.S. president, representing some 650 to 700 doors. Its biggest customers are Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus and Bloomingdale’s, but it also has a strong representation among independent specialty stores.

Although wholesale continues to represent the largest percentage of the company’s business, Spadaccini said Save the Duck’s own retail will be an important part of the business going forward. “We expect to have 50 stores globally within two to three years,” he said, “and 15 of them will be in the U.S.”

The brand traces its roots to 1914 when Foresto Bargi, Nicolas Bargi’s father, created the Forest Clothing Co. When that business fell on hard times, Nicolas Bargi relaunched the business as Save the Duck with a mission of sustainability and animal rights preservation. The company has the distinction of being the first Italian fashion company to obtain B Corp status, in July 2019.

The U.S. showroom overlooks Bryant Park. © Robert Deitchler © Robert Deitchler

Over the years, Nocolas Bargi brought on several outside investors who helped the company increase its sales and distribution among customers who embrace the brand’s message to save ducks from being killed for the creation of down jackets. In April, Reinold Geiger, executive director and chairman of Swiss beauty company L’Occitane Group, and André J. Hoffmann, its CEO, raised their stakes in the brand through their personal investment vehicles Société D’Investissements Cime S.A. and Anatra Investments Ltd. They now own 80 percent while Bargi owns the remainder.

Save the Duck Opening First U.S.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Save the Duck Opening First U.S.

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Save the Duck Opening First U.S.

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Save the Duck Opening First U.S.

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Save the Duck Opening First U.S.

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Save the Duck Opening First U.S.

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Save the Duck Opening First U.S.

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Save the Duck Opening First U.S.

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Save the Duck Opening First U.S.

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Save the Duck Opening First U.S.

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Save the Duck Opening First U.S.

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Save the Duck Opening First U.S.

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Save the Duck Opening First U.S.

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Save the Duck Opening First U.S.

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Save the Duck Opening First U.S.

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Save the Duck Opening First U.S.

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Save the Duck Opening First U.S.

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Save the Duck Opening First U.S.

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Save the Duck Opening First U.S.

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Save the Duck Opening First U.S.

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Save the Duck Opening First U.S.

Hot Summer Bags

Save the Duck Opening First U.S.

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Save the Duck Opening First U.S.

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Save the Duck Opening First U.S.

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Save the Duck Opening First U.S.

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Save the Duck Opening First U.S.

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Save the Duck Opening First U.S.

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Save the Duck Opening First U.S.

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Save the Duck Opening First U.S.

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Save the Duck Opening First U.S.

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Save the Duck Opening First U.S.

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Save the Duck Opening First U.S.

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Save the Duck Opening First U.S.

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Save the Duck Opening First U.S.

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Save the Duck Opening First U.S.

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Save the Duck Opening First U.S.

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Save the Duck Opening First U.S.

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Save the Duck Opening First U.S.

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Save the Duck Opening First U.S.

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Save the Duck Opening First U.S.

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Save the Duck Opening First U.S.

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Save the Duck Opening First U.S.

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Save the Duck Opening First U.S.

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Save the Duck Opening First U.S.

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Save the Duck Opening First U.S.

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad