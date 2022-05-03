Scanlan Theodore, an Aussie Brand, Opens Boutique at Miami’s Bal Harbour Shops

Scanlan Theodore, the 35-year-old luxury Australian luxury womenswear brand, has opened its third U.S. boutique, at Miami’s Bal Harbour Shops.

The 1,000-square-foot boutique, which quietly opened last month, will have its official opening May 25 when it will host a VIP dinner at Mandolin Aegean Bistro in Miami. The shop carries an advance release of the summer 2022 collection, in addition to exclusive special occasion and summer product that will be available to shop year-round.

Scanlan Theodore already has two boutiques in the U.S., both in New York City. They are in the Flatiron District and Hudson Yards. The brand looks to triple its retail footprint in the next 18 months. Among the stores on deck are Americana Manhasset, opening this month; Northpark Dallas, opening in August, and DC City Center, opening in June 2023.

“Miami is one of the top U.S. markets for Scanlan Theodore, so it’s critical we have a presence here,” said Sarah Blank, co-chief executive officer of Scanlan Theodore Americas. “Bal Harbour is one of the most important and top-performing luxury shopping centers in North America and the Bal Harbour experience is unparalleled: the ambiance and tenant mix makes for great shopping and dining.”

Blank also said Miami is home to many of Scanlan Theodore’s Northeast-based clients in the winter and is a favorite vacation destination for many of its Latin American and Middle Eastern customers.

The store has gotten off to a fast start. “The Bal Harbour store is exceeding our expectations. We are consistently meeting plan and surpassing our sales goals,” Blank said. “The clientele is a strong mix of return customers as well as new clients. Customers are purchasing multiple items across key categories to suit their South Florida lifestyle including dresses, shoes, jewelry and swim.”

Among the bestsellers have been a crepe knit tweed jacket for $650, Italian linen wrap shirtdress in turquoise for $800, a butterfly dragon dress for $600, a silk tie front shirt for $400, denim cropped jeans for $280, a cotton ring dress for $600, a cotton strapping dress for $600 and a crepe knit curve hem jacket for $600.

A look from Scanlan Theodore. courtesy shot.

The store was designed by Studio McQualter, and has a studio feel with aesthetics that reflect the simple, timeless and effortless nature of the brand. Bespoke curved hanging rails sit alongside the crisp line of the mirror-polished stainless-steel point of sale and detailed marble and glass display tables. Suede curtains and a custom-made rug add a layer of texture and softness to the space. There are also custom-made fixtures alongside vintage furniture with lighting by such designers as Pierre Jeanneret, Ettore Sottsass and Tobia Scarpa.

Scanlan Theodore is located in Suite 394 and will move to a 2,300-square-foot space when the Bal Harbour Expansion Project is completed in 2023. The opening is part of the brand’s 12-year deal with the Bal Harbour Shops.

FOR MORE STORIES

Bal Harbour Shops Launches a Marketplace

Scanlan Theodore Works for Corporate Women