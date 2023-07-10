A Rare Schiaparelli Retail Opening

For Schiaparelli, retail openings are few and far between, yet recently a shop inside Neiman Marcus Beverly Hills debuted.

The shop extends the Neiman Marcus Group’s exclusive arrangement with Schiaparelli, which has only five retail points of distribution, including three operated by NMG — a shop inside Bergdorf Goodman, which is owned by NMG; a pop-up at Neiman’s downtown Dallas flagship, and the new Beverly Hills shop. The French luxury brand also sells at its salon at 21 Place Vendôme in Paris, inside Harrods in London, online, and via remote selling with Neiman’s and Bergdorf’s style advisers.

The skeleton denim jacket.

“Our boutique-atelier at Neiman Marcus Beverly Hills provides such a unique environment, warm and welcoming while immersing visitors into the incredible worlds of Elsa Schiaparelli,” Delphine Bellini, chief executive officer of Schiaparelli, said in a statement. Neiman’s, she added, “understands our unique sense of exclusivity and creative expression and provides the perfect environment.”

Among the boutique’s display of ready-to-wear, eveningwear, handbags, leather goods, jewelry and accessories, Neiman’s reported as bestsellers so far the skeleton denim jacket, priced $5,500; the mini anatomy jewelry bag, $5,800; the bursting eye ring, $1,700; the Surrealist eye belt, $2,000, and the pierced ear cuff bracelet, $3,400.

The Schiaparelli shop inside Neiman Marcus Beverly Hills.

The boutique, opened in June, was designed by Schiaparelli’s creative director Daniel Roseberry in collaboration with architect Daniel Romualdez. The second-floor shop embodies the Schiaparelli aesthetic with surrealist and whimsical details, evokes the Place Vendôme atelier, and references Schiaparelli collaborators including Jean Michel Frank, Alberto Giacometti and Salvador Dali.

“Our presence in Los Angeles has really exploded thanks to the amazing moments we’ve had working hand-in-hand with L.A.-based celebrities and stylists,” Roseberry said. “Schiaparelli’s ready-to-wear will now be available to more people who love the brand.”

“Schiaparelli is the pinnacle of luxury and creativity, at the intersection of art and fashion,” said Lana Todorovich, chief merchandising officer, Neiman Marcus.

Neiman’s had no comment on whether it would open other Schiaparelli boutiques. Neiman’s association with Schiaparelli dates back to 1940 when Elsa Schiaparelli received the Neiman Marcus Award for Distinguished Service in the Field of Fashion.