Luxury rental service Armarium and Schutz, the Brazilian footwear brand designed by Alexandre Birman, have collaborated on an awards season bungalow at the Schutz location in Beverly Hills, where customers can rent statement gowns and purchase strappy high-heeled sandals for their red carpet moments and beyond.

Schutz is celebrating the project with a capsule collection consisting of 12 new styles for the carpet’s step-and-repeat and other black tie events. The sandals are available exclusively at Schutz Beverly Hills and Schutz-Shoes.com.