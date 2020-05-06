The Four Seasons isn’t a bad place to stay, and Bloomingdale’s made it all the more welcoming for the visiting nurses staying at the tony Manhattan hotel who were in town to help take care of coronavirus patients in the city. The Four Seasons has been providing free rooms for health professionals battling the disease.

“We’ve been working on different ways to say thanks to frontline workers,” said Kevin Harter, vice president of integrated marketing and fashion direction at Bloomingdale’s. “To celebrate National Nurses Day, we delivered 125 gift bags to the Four Seasons to hand out to their nurses in residence. They were filled with various beauty product — hand creams, moisturizer, facial masks; loungewear, candy, candles and a throw.” National Nurses Day was Wednesday.