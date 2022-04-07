Scotch & Soda to Add 20 More Stores by Fall

Scotch & Soda is continuing its retail rollout.

The Amsterdam-based men’s and women’s lifestyle brand will open 20 new brick-and-mortar stores globally over the next six months. This follows the recent opening of 16 stores around the world over the past six months.

The new additions will include two flagships in Milan and London — its largest stores outside of the Netherlands with 186 square meters and 250 square meters, respectively. In addition, new directly operated and franchise shops will open in key U.S. cities including Washington, D.C., Detroit and San Antonio, Texas.

In February, Scotch & Soda opened a store in the Fashion Square mall in Scottsdale, Ariz., and last week in Boston’s Seaport neighborhood. The D.C. store, in the Union Market area, is slated to open in May. A unit in the Somerset Collection mall in Detroit is slated for mid-June and another in the La Cantera mall in San Antonio, Texas, will open in July. By the end of September, the brand’s store count in North America will reach 50 — 46 in the U.S. and four in Canada.

A rendering of the brand’s soon-to-open London store.

Other key cities outside the U.S. where the brand will lay down stakes include Frankfurt, Germany; Dubai, U.A.E.; Doha, Qatar; Tel Aviv, Israel; Johannesburg; Cairo; Shanghai, and Beijing.

This year will also mark the continuation of Scotch & Soda’s rebranding strategy where existing stores will be retrofitted with the “Free Spirit” design concept in cities including Amsterdam; Paris; Lyon, France; Madrid; Barcelona, Spain, and Luxembourg City.

“The growth momentum we saw last year continues to strengthen, with more locations launching globally,” said Frederick Lukoff, chief executive officer. “We are looking forward to the opening of our flagship stores in Milan and London, in two of the world’s most attractive fashion retail destinations. It is a great opportunity to reach new customers worldwide, and to introduce them to our brand, inspired by the free spirit of Amsterdam.”

All told, Scotch & Soda operates 252 stores across Europe, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Australia and the brand is carried in 7,000 stores worldwide.