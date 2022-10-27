Selfridges Unveils Mouth-watering Christmas Windows

LONDON — Selfridges rolled out its holiday season decorations on Thursday across its four stores in London, Birmingham and Manchester, England, as well as online.

A celebration of the power of food to bring people together, some 15 windows at the department store’s Oxford Street flagship in London are decorated with surreal sets depicting festive foodie moments, such as giant potatoes dressing up as Santas, a club sandwich fest in front of a fridge filled with silver designer bags, and Brussels sprouts stacked on top of a car like a towering croquembouche.

A club sandwich fest in front of a fridge filled with silver designer bags in a Selfridges Christmas window. Andrew Meredith/Courtesy

Shoppers can also check out Selfridges’ biggest Christmas shop to date at the London flagship. Part of the fourth floor is reimagined as an immersive space where visitors can buy special ornaments for home decoration.

Santa, alongside his walking Christmas pudding disco ball pals, will be visiting the Christmas shop daily from Nov. 25 to interact with customers, as well as hosting events such as themed breakfasts across London, Birmingham and Manchester.

Santas and his walking Christmas pudding disco ball friend in front of Selfridges’ Christmas windows. Jason Alden/Courtesy

A Christmas tree designed by James Theseus Buck and Luke Brooks’ Rottingdean Bazaar will be erected at the Duke Street entrance of the London store.

In Manchester, there is a new confetti cannon, and buzzy local bakery Gooey has opened a pop-up serving cookies, brioche donuts and hot drinks. The Birmingham store will also host a Christmas café.

Meave Wall, stores director at Selfridges, said “This Christmas is all about coming together with loved ones to enjoy cherished rituals.”

Brussels sprouts stacked on top of a car like a towering croquembouche in a Selfridges Christmas window. Andrew Meredith/ Courtesy

“With our iconic Christmas windows on Oxford Street, Christmas shops in every store, and a lineup of fantastic entertainment, we’re ready and excited to welcome customers in to make their festive season brighter,” she added.

The focus on food in the Christmas campaign responds to the vision its new owners Central Group and Signa Holding laid out in September.

Ernst-Dieter Berninghaus, co-chairman of Selfridges Group and chairman of the executive board of Signa, told WWD earlier that “the food hall here in the Oxford Street flagship needs to be upgraded, and we have the best-in-class concepts to draw from, in our stores in Berlin and Switzerland. We’ll use that innovation to develop a new concept for the food hall in Oxford Street.”

A Selfridges Christmas window. Andrew Meredith/ Courtesy

The plan is to have a food market and restaurants, too. While Selfridges has a host of restaurants, they’re spread throughout the store. The food hall offers luxury, organic fare, but it’s not a destination, and doesn’t draw crowds like the newly revamped Harrods food hall, or the lower ground floor at Fortnum & Mason, with its wine-tasting area, fresh food displays and lavish hampers.