Selfridges Says It’s the Summer of Sex and Sleep

LONDON — Welcome to the summer of sex and sleep at Selfridges.

The British department store is transforming its dedicated Corner Shop to focus on bringing together a curation of sex- and sleep-enhancing products and services.

The venture comes on the back of rising sales of the well-being category at Selfridges. Supplements, superfoods and ingestibles were up 125 percent since last year and almost 700 percent compared to pre-pandemic.

The luxury retailer will be introducing The Feel Good Bar, a permanent well-being destination in store that will focus on the latest products in well-being innovation, from gut health, hormones and hangover cures to sleep hacking.

The concept will be accompanied by Jenki Matcha Bar to bring customers an alternative to coffee drinking culture.

The sex and sleep corner will aim to shift the conversation and access to pleasure and sleep technology with professionals on standby to advise correctly.

Offerings will include acupuncture sessions hosted by Pricc; hypnotherapy from House of Wellbeing, and the exclusive launch of Maude, an intimate wellness start-up that’s endorsed by Dakota Johnson, who is also cocreative director at the brand.

Bio-hacking, IV Drips and hyperbaric oxygen therapies will also debut in the store in September courtesy of The By Dr. Vali 360 Experiential Center.

Throughout July the cinema at Selfridges will convert into a sleep session area, allowing customers to take time out between shopping to nap. Selfridges

“The pandemic has placed well-being in the spotlight and accelerated the evolution of the well-being ecosystem. As a result, well-being is becoming ever more holistic and tech-driven. People are reevaluating what feeling good actually means and embracing new ideas. We want to help our customers to live brighter by offering experiences and solutions in a way that is nonconventional and future-thinking,” said Sebastian Manes, executive buying and merchandising director at Selfridges.

Well-being will be extended throughout the store with chef Matthew Kenney offering a plant-based menu and an organic and biodynamic wine list at his restaurant Adesse on the second floor.

Selfridges is not the first department store to dabble in the world of well-being. British giant John Lewis recently collaborated with The Cavendish Clinic on bringing CoolSculpting and EmSculpt, HydraFacial and Botox injections to its stores.