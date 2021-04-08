LONDON — Ahead of the ease of lockdown in the U.K. from April 12, Selfridges unveiled window displays at its Oxford Street flagship that celebrate ​outdoor pursuits and escapism.

Inspired by “the pleasure and optimism found in nature,” and made mostly with recyclable materials, the retailer said the new windows represent a visual interpretation of the store’s yearlong creative theme Good Nature across 20 windows.

The Oxford Street windows integrate concepts of horticulture, outdoor activities such as camping, climbing and foraging, and symbolic elements of formal garden traditions, like mazes or topiary with new season products. The side windows on Duke Street feature a colorful and abstract play on garden fixtures, which include hosepipes and gnomes.

Selfridges has also commissioned emerging British artist Jonathan Schofield to interpret the Good Nature theme in the form of original artworks, digital screen prints and fabric banners for three windows on Orchard Street.

The retailer said this window design’s sustainable approach is a direct response to the store’s Project Earth initiative launched last August, which pledges to ensure the most environmentally impactful materials used throughout the business come from certified, sustainable sources by 2025.

In order to lure customers back, Selfridges’ reopening includes a partnership with SoulCycle to open its first outside studio in the U.K. on Edwards Mews, behind the Oxford Street store, and the launch of Experience Concierge, a new gifting service offering curated experience packages ranging from floristry workshops and pampering sessions, to out of hours children’s parties in the toy department and private screenings at The Cinema at Selfridges.

